Seahawks Reveal Gameplan for Marshawn Lynch vs. Packers

The Seattle Seahawks are ready to unleash the Beast as Pete Carroll provided an encouraging update on Marshawn Lynch ahead of their Divisional Round matchup with the Packers. Carroll noted in his weekly press conference that Lynch is ready for an expanded workload and expects to see the veteran back “play more this week.”

“Marshawn made it through again where he felt fine,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I’m hoping he’ll be more involved from this point forward… Marshawn will play more. He’s going to play more this week. He’s ready to and he’s had enough time with us. He feels confident about what he’s doing and the plan. We can get him in and out of there and have those two guys really go at it.”

Lynch had just six carries for seven yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. Part of Lynch’s lack of touches was tied to the Eagles defense playing the run so effectively. Travis Homer also struggled in the Wild Card matchup after having a solid start against the 49ers in the regular-season finale.

The Packers Defense Ranks in the Bottom-10 in the NFL Against the Run

Lynch and the other Seahawks running backs could see more opportunities against the Packers. Green Bay’s defense allowed 120 rushing yards per game which ranked the Packers No. 23 in the NFL during the regular season.

Just as big as Lynch’s contribution on the field has been his impact in the locker room. Carroll noted Lynch is “trying to be everything in all aspects of it” and deserves to see the ball more against the Packers.

“It has been nothing but positive,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “It’s been such a positive experience. A great choice by John (Schneider) to get this thing worked out. Give credit to Marshawn for the way he’s attacked this thing. He’s really going for it. He’s doing everything our fans would hope he would do. He’s trying to be everything in all aspects of it. He’s deserving of seeing some more reps.”

This video clip below illustrates Lynch’s impact. Lynch is shown telling Homer that he is “inspiring” him during the Seahawks-Niners game.

“I’m feeding off you…You’re inspiring me. Keep inspiring me,” Lynch tells Homer in the clip.

Lynch Has Scored Touchdowns in Back-to-Back Games

Even if Lynch’s workload has been somewhat limited, what has been clear is the Seahawks plan to use him in the red zone. Lynch has scored a touchdown in two straight games and will look to keep the streak alive at Lambeau Field. Lynch did not seem too concerned about his stats after the Eagles game.

“We won though so, I focused more on that than anything else,” Lynch noted, per Sports ON Tap Seattle.