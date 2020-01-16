Seahawks Receive Big Pro Bowl News

Seahawks fans may already be missing their team after the loss to the Packers, but 12s will get one more opportunity to watch some of Seattle’s best players. The Seahawks’ Divisional Round loss means that the Seattle staff will be coaching the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

Pete Carroll and his staff get the edge over the Vikings since they finished with a better record. The Pro Bowl kicks off on Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

John Harbaugh and the Ravens will be coaching the AFC. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes that the coaches can learn something from their week with some of the NFL’s best players.

“Really to see the caliber of the other players,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “I mean, we’ve been with our guys for six months. To have a chance to compare what these guys are capable of looking like. It’s not going to be the most intense preparation that we’ll ever go through. We’ll be around them. I’m looking forward to the game as much as anything. For comparison purposes, it’ll be good.”

Russell Wilson & Bobby Wagner Were Both Named Pro Bowl Starters

Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are expected to join the Seahawks staff in Orlando as the two stars were named Pro Bowl starters. The Seahawks also had the following seven players named as Pro Bowl alternates: Duane Brown, Chris Carson, Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs, Shaquill Griffin, Mike Iupati and Tyler Lockett. The final Pro Bowl roster will not be known until the week of the game as the Super Bowl teams will not have players participating in the contest.

Several of the Seahawks alternates are battling injuries making them unlikely candidates to play in the Pro Bowl. Carson, Brown, Clowney and Iupati are all players that fans can expect to pass on the game given their injuries.

Wagner’s Injury Puts Status in Doubt

Wagner’s status for the game is also in doubt after a health issue was revealed at the end of the Seahawks playoff run. The Seahawks linebacker was previously unaware of the injury.

““I’ll be taking care of my body,” Wagner noted, per USA Today. “There’s a lot of stuff going on that I didn’t know about. Taking care of myself health-wise, having fun, doing the whole family thing.”

Wagner’s specific injury is unknown and Carroll explained that it is uncertain if it will require surgery to repair the issue.

“He found out today that there was something that he didn’t know about, we didn’t even know it was there,” Carroll explained, per USA Today. “He had a little test done, I don’t think it is going to require surgery or anything like that. He didn’t even know he was hurt. Sometimes that happens.”

Seattle would much rather be playing in the Super Bowl, but top players being exposed to the Seahawks coaching staff cannot hurt. The Seahawks have built a player-friendly program in Seattle and more exposure to the coaching staff can only help in free agency.