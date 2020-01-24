Russell Wilson Posts Heartfelt Message About Seahawks’ Season Ending

Russell Wilson is still having trouble getting over the Seattle Seahawks’ season ending prior to the Super Bowl. Wilson posted a heartfelt message on Twitter ahead of the NFC Championship between the Packers and 49ers.

“Not playing tomorrow makes me sick… wish I was playing tomorrow fighting for the Championship. 🤯😳,” Wilson tweeted prior to the championship games.

The good news for Wilson is he gets to spend the week in Orlando for the Pro Bowl along with a few teammates and the entire Seahawks coaching staff. During his end-of-season press conference, Wilson shot down the idea that the Seahawks “overachieved” this season noting he felt the team underachieved based on how things concluded.

“I think this season, a lot of people think that we overachieved; I think we underachieved, in my opinion, because I think that the goal should always be winning the Super Bowl,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “That’s got to be our standard. That’s got to be our focus. I think the reality is we’ve been very, very good for the past, in reality, the past eight years or so. I think to go to the playoffs in seven in eight (years) and do all those things, those are special, special things. To go to two Super Bowls, to win one. We’ve got to capture that throughout the whole entire season going into next year.”

Pete Carroll Sees Similarities in Current Seahawks and 2012 Team That Lost to the Falcons

Carroll believes there is a lot of similarities between this Seahawks team and the squad that lost to the Falcons in the playoffs during the 2012 season. The Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl during the 2013 season, and Carroll is hoping the team can do the same thing next year.

“This is the start, I think, of this team,” Carroll explained, per Yahoo Sports. “It feels like 2012 all over again. This is so similar. There was not a guy on that sideline that we were connected to that thought we weren’t going to win that football game, all the way until we didn’t.”

The Seahawks Are Likely to Be Active in Free Agency

The Seahawks quarterback also sees the same similarities between the two teams. Wilson noted it is up to the players and coaches to figure out what the next step is for the franchise to go further in the postseason.

“We walked off the field in Atlanta (in 2012) and we felt like we could do a lot of great things,” Wilson said, per Seahawks.com. “We took the next step, I know that, of going from 2012 to 2013. We took the next step as players, as coaches, as an organization. We took the next step to go where we wanted to go. The question for us is, what are we going to do to take the next step? I think that’s what we got to figure out as players and as coaches and the whole organization as we continue to try to be the best in the world. To be the best in the world, you got to do all the necessary things to get there.”

It will be an interesting offseason for the Seahawks as the team projects to be among the NFL franchises with the most cap space. Seahawks fans can expect the team to be active when free agency begins as they look to make a return trip to the Super Bowl next season.