Seahawks Sign Receiver & 5 Additional Players to Future Contracts

The Seattle Seahawks are already eying next year’s Super Bowl as the team announced they signed six players to future contracts. Former Georgia State wide receiver Penny Hart headlines the group of players. Hart shined during the pre-draft process thanks to his speed and route running but managed to go undrafted.

Hart later signed with the Colts, but joined the Seahawks’ practice squad in October, per Seahawks.com. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler described Hart as a “big-play threat in a small package” during last year’s Senior Bowl practices.

Through two days of practices in Mobile, Hart has been virtually uncoverable due to his combination of athletic twitch and technical understanding of how to create separation…He controls his throttle at the stem and uses violent cuts to shake free from coverage, fending off defensive backs when they try to get physical. Hart is undersized, but he is a playmaker, plain and simple.

Hart had more than 1,000 receiving yards twice during his college career. His best season with Georgia State came in 2017 when he had 74 receptions for 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns. The Seahawks also signed cornerback Brian Allen, linebacker Sutton Smith, defensive end Shakir Soto, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and Cody Thompson to future deals.

What Is a Future Contract?

Most Exciting WR in the SBC || Georgia State WR Penny Hart 2017 Highlights ᴴᴰFollow JBP on IG: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottTakade Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scotttakade/ Follow JBP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Like JBP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Georgia State WR Penny Hart 2017 Highlights Junior 5’8 180 lbs Georgia State WR Penny Hart is a dynamic playmaker. Although he’s undersized, it doesn’t limit his big time playmaking ability. He’s shifty after the catch and his sure hands allow him to pull in passes people wouldn’t expect him to catch. He’s one of the better route runners in all of college football. He may not be the fastest, but his work ethic and precise route running is why some people see a little Antonio Brown in him. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nIJRyTTCNM Subscribe to watch the best college football & basketball highlights. You'll see amazing catches, runs, kick & punt return touchdowns, hard hits, nasty jukes, etc. (All rights go to Georgia State University, Georgia State Athletics, ESPN, xosdigitalsports, Fox Sports, SUN BELT Digital Network, C-USA Conference, the Sun Belt Conference, Universal Music Group, the NCAA & it's broadcasters. I do not own the music and the footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. I do not gain any profit from my videos. For entertainment purposes only) 2018-08-22T00:03:11.000Z

You may be wondering what a future contract entails for NFL teams. It is essentially a way for a franchise to claim players they think have a chance to make their roster next season.

The stipulation is the players cannot be part of another team’s active roster and the majority of future contracts are signed with practice squad members. Bleacher Report detailed how teams utilize a future contract.

It’s the same as a regular active-roster contract, with the regular rules for minimum veteran salaries, cap charges, signing bonuses, etc. The only difference is that it doesn’t take effect until the start of the next League Year… Teams can sign players to futures contracts as soon as the previous regular season is over, but the contract won’t count against the salary cap or 53-man limit. Instead, it’ll count against the salary cap and 90-man camp limit of the following season. In the meantime, the player goes on the reserve/futures list and can’t be signed by any other team.

The Seahawks Go Into an Intriguing Offseason Headlined by Jadeveon Clowney’s Free Agency

Good Morning Football | DE Jadeveon Clowney to become unrestricted free agentGood Morning Football | DE Jadeveon Clowney to become unrestricted free agent 2020-01-13T13:22:44.000Z

The Seahawks championship aspirations ended in Green Bay but there is still plenty of intrigue following the team into next season. Seattle has some big decisions to make including whether they will open up the checkbook for free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The recoveries of running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny will also be key. The Seahawks would be wise to add depth at the position given the majority of rushers on their current roster are recovering from injuries. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Carson’s recovery during his final press conference.

“We’re optimistic, more-so about Chris because Chris doesn’t have to do any rehab right now,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “He’s not having surgery and all that. He’s just got to get through it and stay off it for a while. He’s a fantastic workout warrior. He’ll come roaring back. I think Rashaad is challenged more because he’s got the full rehab that he’s got to go through. He’s doing great. He’s ahead of schedule already.”