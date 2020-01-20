Eagles, Ravens Among 6 Teams That Cut 49ers’ Title Game Hero Raheem Mostert

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert picked a hell of a time to have his coming-out party.

The 27-year-old former collegiate track star steamrolled through the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, scoring four touchdowns while rushing for a 49ers’ single-game record 220 yards. If that accolade wasn’t jaw-dropping enough – the 220 rushing yards were the second-most ever in an NFL playoff game – in history.

RAHEEM MOSTERT RAN MAD ⚡️ 💨 49ers single-game rushing record



So, who is this unsung hero that broke out on the biggest stage on Sunday to carry the 49ers to the Super Bowl?

When you dig a bit deeper, the story becomes even more unbelievable.

Raheem Mostert's FOURTH TD of the game!





Mostert was cut by, get this, six teams before the 49ers gave him a shot. He literally had been grinding for years before head coach Kyle Shanahan gave him an opportunity in San Francisco.

Mostert played college ball at Purdue University, where he was utilized as a kick return specialist and also starred on the track team. He was considered one of the fastest college players in the game.

The dynamic talent went undrafted out of school but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Before landing with the 49ers in November of 2016, Mostert would bounce around practice squads and active rosters as a special teams player and ultimately was cut by the Eagles, the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears.

The 49ers believed in his talent enough to keep him on board following a run with the practice squad in 2016, and Mostert’s role began to expand in 2017 under Shanahan.

All he needed was an opportunity, and he got it this season when injuries to Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida opened the door for more carries.

Mostert played in 16 games this season and carried the ball 137 times, rushing for 772 yards and eight touchdowns. To put that in perspective of his jettison to success, his previous career-best was in 2018 when he played in 9 games and had 9 carries for 261 yards and a single touchdown.

Mostert Says He Looks At The List of Teams That Cut Him Before Every Game For Motivation

The long journey that ultimately led back to his home state of Florida for Super Bowl LIV has been a wild one for Raheem Mostert.

Before the 49ers signed him to their practice squad, Mostert was cut by six NFL teams in the span of a year and a half. Most would have hung up the cleats at that point. But, not Mostert – he kept grinding until he was given an opportunity.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, Mostert talked about how he looks at the list of teams that cut him before every game for motivation.

Raheem Mostert says he looks at the list of teams that cut him before every game for motivation. All 7 of them.

“It’s crazy I’ve been on seven different teams,” said Mostert. “I actually still have the cut dates, and I look at that before every game. I look at the cut dates, when I got cut.

“Like I said, I’ve been on seven different teams and the journey has been crazy. Not everybody can deal with that type of stress and pain and agony that I went through but like I said, I kept the faith not only in myself but whoever gave me the opportunity and this organization has done a great job with that.”