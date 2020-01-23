Warriors’ Steph Curry Admits He Wanted the Knicks to Draft Him in 09

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is a shoe-in for the NBA Hall of Fame once he calls it a career. Three Finals trophies and two league MVP titles to his name, he is regarded as one of the best shooters of all time by a landslide. However, his fate as a Bay Area superstar wouldn’t have happened had he gotten his first choice of teams in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Speaking on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ “All the Smoke” podcast, the father of three not only admits he thought he was going to be a member of the New York Knicks, he wanted to take his talents to the Big Apple.

Welp. Today is ruined for @WorldWideWob, as Steph Curry explicitly told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on “All the Smoke” that he wanted to get drafted by the Knicks: “I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York.” pic.twitter.com/ZJTubztTSR — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 23, 2020

“Thinking back, I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York,” the 31-year-old said Thursday.

“At the draft–in the green room — like, ‘Oh, get to the eight spot and New York can get me.’

“And then I got the call from (former Warriors general manager) Larry Riley, like ‘We’re going to pick you in the seventh spot.'”

With the eighth pick, New York selected Jordan Hill. In his rookie year, Hill was ultimately offloaded in a deal that would send Tracy McGrady to the Garden.

For Knicks fans, losing out on Curry is perhaps just as worse as the time LeBron James famously said to former teammate Dwyane Wade that “it was either here or the Garden” when the two met for one final time on the hardwood.

HOLD UP a second… After Wade says “I appreciate you letting it end here,” LeBron says “it was either here or at the Garden.” YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME @nyknicks!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yJFzthxgJO — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 11, 2018

Every season, Knicks fans confidently declare that this is “their year.” One year, hopefully, that will be the case.