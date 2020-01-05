Titans CB Logan Ryan Surprisingly Calls Out Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy

In the week leading up to the New England Patriots matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy described his team’s motivation heading into New England’s first Wild Card game in over a decade.

“At the end of the day, we’re in a blessed situation. We’re in the playoffs. We’re one of 12 teams in the playoffs. We have a chance to go on a revenge tour,” Van Noy told WEEI.com. “What better way to start off than with Tennessee, who we lost to last year. Got big motivation…They are coming into our house and what better way to get it started for the playoffs (than) Saturday at 8:15 in Gillette. I know it’s going to be rocking and I am excited for our players to perform in a way and play Patriot football on Saturday. I’m excited.”

The Patriots’ Walton Payton Man of the Year Award nominee was referring to the opportunity to beat three teams who have handed New England losses over the past two seasons, including Tennessee in 2018 and both Kansas City and Baltimore earlier this season.

However, at least one member of the Titans took exception to the veteran’s remarks. Following Tennessee’s 20-13 victory to knock New England out of postseason contention, Titans CB Logan Ryan, who spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots, had some blunt comments for Van Noy.

“That organization has so much class, so, like, my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a ‘revenge tour’ — just play ball, Kyle,” Ryan told reporters. “I’m sure you’re going to see this. He’s on a revenge tour, and why not start with the Titans. Honestly, he’s going to ride the wave of the Patriots, but Tom Brady doesn’t (say that). Julian Edelman doesn’t do that. Devin McCourty, (Stephon Gilmore) don’t do that. Kyle Van Noy is running his mouth and giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early. I’m sure I’ll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over (on the Patriots side), but Duron (Harmon), (Jason McCourty), I’m sorry I had to say it, my man Van Noy’s been tripping. His revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it.”

Logan Ryan on Kyle Van Noy: 'His Revenge Tour Ended Early. Hope he enjoyed it' pic.twitter.com/pY0z7e0274 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 5, 2020

Ryan and Van Noy’s career never crossed paths as the latter was brought over to the Patriots via trade with the Detroit Lions in October 2017. By that time, the 28-year-old cornerback had already signed a three-year free agent contract with the Titans in March of that offseason.

Ryan finished Saturday night’s playoff contest with six total tackles and a pick-six, redeeming himself from dropping a sure-fire pick-six just before halftime.

AND TOTALLY REDEEMS HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/xWKS5HSqaE — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 5, 2020

