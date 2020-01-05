Titans Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Tennessee Play?

The Tennessee Titans have pulled off the impossible. For the first time since 2009, the New England Patriots will not be playing in the AFC Divisional round after falling 20-13 at home to Tennessee.

Derrick Henry was the main reason, collecting over 200 yards from scrimmage and rushing touchdown on his birthday. A late pick-six by former Patriots’ corner Logan Ryan sealed the deal and former Patriots’ linebacker Mike Vrabel bested his former coach Bill Belichick.

Tennessee earned just its fourth playoff victory in the last 20 years, besting the Patriots for the first time in three such meetings.

It was an incredible collapse for New England. The Patriots were preparing for a first-round bye until an upset by Miami forced New England into the third seed in the AFC. With a first-round matchup against the Tennessee Titans, New England folded offensively, missing a major opportunity to score on three stalled runs from the 1-yard line and going scoreless during the second half leaving many to wonder whether this is Brady’s final game in his career.

Who Will Tennessee Play in the Divisional Round?

The Tennessee Titans advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they will look to keep their run of success going by taking on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens next Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. on the road in M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens went 7-1 at home this season while the Titans had a 5-3 record on the road, one win better than their home record. Tennessee has been playing meaningful football for weeks after a sluggish 2-4 start to the season. Since then, Ryan Tannehill became the starter and Tennessee has won seven of its last 10 games.

Baltimore is known for its rushing ability having snapped the Patriots’ NFL record for team rushing yards in a season, amassing 3,296 yards on the year. But Tennessee boasts the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry who sprung lose for over 1,500 yards in the regular season and XXX yards in a Wild Card round victory over the Patriots.

The Last Time These Teams Met

Baltimore and Tennessee met last during the 2018 regular season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Ravens cruised to a 21-0 victory en route to its first postseason appearance in four seasons. Alex Collins rushed for a pair of touchdowns in that victory for Baltimore.

This will be the third time Tennessee and Baltimore meet in the postseason and the first since the 2008 playoffs. Overall, Tennessee is 1-2 against the Ravens in those playoff games with the lone win coming in the 2003 Wild Card round when the Titans came away with a 20-17 triumph.

Those two losses both came in the Divisional Round at home. Baltimore won 24-10 in 2000 on the way to a Super Bowl title and again in 2008, 13-10, before falling in the AFC Championship to Pittsburgh.

Tennessee’s last playoff win came in the 2017 Wild Card round against Kansas City, a 22-21 thriller at Arrowhead Stadium.

