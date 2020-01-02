Tom Brady Comments on Impending Free Agency this Offseason

With the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady set to play in the Wild Card round for the first time in a decade, one big storyline continues to linger over the team.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who is wrapping up his 20th NFL season at age 42, is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career. Also for the first time, it appears likely someone other than Brady will be playing quarterback in New England next season.

Whether that involves Brady retiring or moving on to either the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, or any other potential suitors is unknown. But for Brady, his situation for the 2020 season is the furthest thing from his mind as a Wild Card round matchup with Tennessee Titans looms.

“Not Much for Nostalgia”

When Brady took the podium for his weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon, Brady was asked about his contract situation and his future for New England. Though his response might not be what Patriots fans were looking for, Brady’s focus remains locked on capturing another Super Bowl title for New England.

“I haven’t thought about those things and I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway. It’s felt like a normal week for me. I just approach practice like I always have and try to do the best I can do. So, that’s what I’m going to try to do this weekend, as well… “I’m not much for nostalgia. I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week’s felt pretty much like every other week of the last 20 years. Just trying to focus on what I need to do and this is a team that gives you a lot of challenges. Just have to go out there and play really well. They’re going to force us to really be tied together, and when we’re not, and when we haven’t been this year, we haven’t looked very good. When we have been tied together, it looks pretty good.”

The Patriots’ quarterback downplayed his contract situation by maintaining a focus on the task at hand, something indicative of the ‘Patriot Way’ and of Brady’s career mentality.

Does Brady Indicate His Willingness to Move on?

That nostalgia comment does require a little thinking. Brady isn’t trying to make this week about him or potentially trying to make Saturday’s game about being sentimental. It is totally possible Brady plays his final home game as a Patriot this weekend, but he isn’t making that the most important detail of the team’s playoff opener.

But if Brady is looking to move forward instead of looking at the past, it could forecast his potential departure from New England either by way of retirement or free agency.

However, that may be looking too far into the situation. Brady is focused on guiding the Patriots past Tennessee this weekend, not on what his future holds.

