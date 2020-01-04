Tom Brady’s Contract 2020: How Much Money Is Patriots QB’s Salary?

Tom Brady’s contract is complicated but the key fact is that the Patriots quarterback will be a free agent once New England’s season ends. It is a bit confusing as Brady signed a two-year, $70 million extension back in August. However, the deal was done to give Brady a raise for the 2019 season and the final two years will be voided as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed.

“Sources: #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s new deal includes a provision that does not allow NE to franchise or transition tag him for the 2020 season. The final two years automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year, but he cannot be tagged. Brady will be a free agent,” Rapoport tweeted.

Essentially, Brady’s contract functioned as a one-year, $23 million deal meaning his salary for this season is $23 million, per Spotrac. One of the big revelations is that Brady’s extension (which will not really function as an extension) prohibits the Patriots from franchise tagging the quarterback. All this has caused fans to wonder if we are witnessing the end of Brady’s tenure in New England. Brady squashed the idea that he is thinking about anything other than the playoffs.

“I’m not much for nostalgia,” Brady noted, per ESPN. “I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years…I haven’t thought about those things. I wouldn’t be thinking about those things anyway. It’s felt like a normal week for me. I just approach practice like I always have, and try to do the best I can do. That’s what I’m going to do this weekend as well.”

Brady Has Earned More Than $235 Million Over His NFL Career With the Patriots

Brady has done well for himself earning $235,166,804 over his 20 seasons with the Patriots, per Spotrac. The New England quarterback could have earned even more but often took a little less money to allow the franchise to put a better team around him. Brady has emphasized on several occasions that he wants to play until he is 45.

“Yeah, I certainly hope so,” Brady said on Jim Gray’s radio show, per CNN. “You’re right, I have expressed that. A lot of times, I think it is important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I have set that number for a long time, and I work pretty hard at it every day. I think that part of me being a professional, giving my best to the team, is making sure my body is in great condition, that I am able to take the field. I take a lot of pride in that.”



Brady & Gisele Have an Estimated Net Worth of $540 Million

Part of the reason Brady has been willing to leave money on the table is the successful career his wife Gisele has built. The Street estimated that Brady’s net worth is $180 million, but with Gisele they are worth upwards of $540 million.

How successful has Gisele been in the modeling world and her additional business ventures? Gisele is worth nearly double the amount of the Patriots quarterback. It will be interesting to see if Brady remains with the Patriots and how long his next deal will extend through.