Tom Brady Gives Jimmy Garoppolo Advice Before NFC Championship

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady went on Westwood One Sports Radio Sunday and discussed a number of things, including his former teammate and backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, who has taken the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship in his third season with the team.

“I love watching Jimmy play, he’s doing a great job for them,” Brady told Westwood One Sports Radio about his former teammate. “I got a lot of family and friends in the Bay Area. I really can’t consider myself a fan of any team at this point anymore, but I definitely have some affiliations,” the Patriots quarterback added.

Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots in the second round with the 62nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft, and he sat behind Brady in New England for three seasons before being traded to the 49ers in 2017 for a second-round draft pick. He went down in Week 3 of the 2018 season, missing the entire year, but he came back strong in 2019, throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Garoppolo has won 14 of his last 17 games, and he is 1-0 in the playoffs, winning his first-ever postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional round. He is 21-5 overall as a starting quarterback, so his young career is off to a solid start. So what words of wisdom does Tom Brady have for his former protégé?

Brady Has Advice, Words of Wisdom For Garoppolo

Brady, who is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all-time, largely because he has won six Super Bowls while playing in nine, which is the most ever in either category, will be home watching the Super Bowl this year, an odd change of pace for the superstar. When asked if he had any advice for Garoppolo, who will be taking on the Green bay Packers in the NFC Championship Sunday night, Brady didn’t hesitate.

“Do what you’ve done all year,” Brady reasoned. “To this this point — you’ve got to this point with an incredible team playing really complimentary football. It’s not about doing something different. It’s about going out and having really solid execution.”

Brady also noted that he feels as though Garoppolo and the 49ers will be “awfully hard to beat” in the NFC Championship game, but he wouldn’t go so far as to say he was rooting for any one team.

