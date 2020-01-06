Tom Brady Hints At Leaving Patriots In Free Agency [LOOK]

Could Tom Brady actually leave the New England Patriots?

Following the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the immediate topic of concern became Brady’s future. While the veteran quarterback made it clear that he wants to play next season, he also seemed to leave his future in the hands of team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

However, during an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Brady made this clear — he is open to exploring opportunities in free agency. In other words, he’s hinting at leaving the Patriots.

Brady Hints at Leaving Patriots in Free Agency

“First time in 20 years you’re truly a free man,” I said. “How do you feel about that right now?”

“Yeah,” said Brady. “I think I’m just . . . I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are. If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”

These are Brady’s first real comments hinting that he could leave the Patriots.

Following the team’s loss to the Titans, these were Brady’s initial comments regarding his future.

“I love the Patriots,” Brady said. “It’s the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all of these years and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there’s nobody who has had a better career I would say than me, just being with them. I’m very blessed.”

“I don’t know what the future looks like, and I’m not going to predict it. I wish we would’ve won tonight. I wish we did a lot of things better over the course of the season, but we just didn’t get the job done.”

In those comments, Brady doesn’t necessarily hint at leaving the Patriots for another team. He merely states that he doesn’t know what his future holds — which could have meant retirement.

He also made sure to compliment Belichick and Kraft, the two guys he’s been working for ever since he entered the NFL back in 2000.

Robert Kraft Opens Up on Tom Brady

We received Brady’s and Belichick’s comments on the veteran quarterback’s future over the weekend, but we had yet to hear from team owner Robert Kraft — until now.

Here is what Kraft had to say regarding his quarterback’s future with the Patriots. In other words, he basically leaves it up to Brady on whether or not he wants to return to New England.

Via NBC Sports:

“Before the season started,” Kraft said, “it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

While New England has a number of other concerns this offseason — addressing the wide receiver position and facing Josh McDaniels’ likely exit — the biggest concern is none other than Brady’s future.