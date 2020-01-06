Tom Brady Suffered Multiple Injuries Late in 2019 Season

Throughout the second half of the 2019 season, the New England Patriots offense struggled. Injuries played a major role in that spotty play, with Julian Edelman fighting through several serious ailments, the offensive line marred by long-term injuries, and even Tom Brady playing hurt for much of the season.

Brady’s was limited throughout the season with a toe and calf injuries while tennis elbow on his throwing arm hurt his accuracy and power when throwing the ball. But apparently, Brady was playing with another injury for much of the season.

According to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, Brady was also dealing with a foot injury for the final few games of the season. The injury was suffered sometime in December and likely explains why Brady and the Patriots offense lacked the same type of spark they usually play with down the stretch.

In addition to the tennis elbow that bothered Tom Brady later in the season, sources telling me Brady also dealt with a foot injury suffered at some point in December. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 6, 2020

New England also went to a more run-heavy offense at times in the final month of the season, a stark contrast from what New England did offensively over the opening eight games of the year. Brady’s injury doesn’t seem likely to affect his future though it could be a factor in the team considering signing the aging legend to an extensive deal this late in his career.

Career-Low Season

Tom Brady posted uncharacteristically low numbers in several key passing categories during the 2019 season. His 60.8 percent completion percentage was his lowest since 2013 (60.5 percent). In addition, Brady’s 4,057 yards were his lowest over a full 16-game slate since his MVP year in 2010.

Brady’s 24 touchdown passes also represent the lowest mark he’s had since he matched that mark during the 2006 season, another Patriots’ campaign dominated by strong defensive performances.

Most of those struggles came late in the season. Following New England’s Week 10 bye, Brady completed over 60 percent of his passes only once – Week 16 against Buffalo when he set a season-high at 78.8 percent.

His mobility clearly took a hit as well. After rushing for 20 yards against Kansas City in Week 14, Brady managed just two rushing yards for the remainder of the season including no rushing attempts in either of the Patriots’ final two losses.

Offensive Line Injuries Limited His Passing

The Patriots offensive line, which had typically been the main reason behind the team’s success, could not overcome so many injuries and it forced Brady to take his licks. A big injury that has been pushed aside was the loss of center David Andrews for the season.

Brady and Andrews had developed good chemistry while the center’s run blocking was among the best at the position in the NFL. Ted Karras stepped in admirably though it was an adjustment for the quarterback and the rest of the offense.

On top of Andrews, Isaiah Wynn missed 10 games with turf toe leading to poor play from the unit as a result. Brady was sacked 15 times in those 10 games and hit several more. Marcus Cannon’s play struggled at right tackle too and injuries forced him to miss a few games during the season.

