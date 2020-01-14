Trump Receives Ovation From National Championship Crowd

President Donald Trump received a massive ovation from the crowd at the college football national championship game.

President Donald Trump greeted with massive cheering and USA chants before the national title game between Clemson and LSU. pic.twitter.com/DWArMT1Qz5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2020

Chants of “USA, USA, USA” Erupt as President Donald Trump and Melania arrive at the #NationalChampionship Will the media report that they were Booed? pic.twitter.com/KtPqBV4kc9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2020

What happened?

Chants of “USA” were heard throughout the crowd of football fans as the President took part in a military ceremony before the game.

Accompanied by First Lady, Melania Trump, the President was introduced to the crowd just moments before the game and the ESPN cameras followed the world leader as he walked from inside one of the tunnels in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to near one of the end zones on the playing field.

While many of the Clemson and LSU fans were appreciate of Trump’s appearance, some other viewers were not as friendly on Twitter.

Jonathan Chait, a writer for New York Magazine, took to Twitter to speak on the reception that the 45th President received on Monday night.

“It’s hilarious that Trump, who had zero interest in college football his entire life, is attends southern football games as often as Gary Danielson because it’s the only sporting event he won’t get booed at,” said Chait.

Robert Littal, CEO and Founder of Black Sports Online, also took to Twitter to give his take on the President’s arrival to the championship game.

ESPN don't talk politics stick to sports especially if it has to do Trump. Also ESPN helping Trump with his reelection campaign by doing a big production of him at the game. — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 14, 2020

“ESPN don’t talk politics stick to sports especially if it has to do with Trump, ” said Littal. ” Also ESPN helping Trump with his re-election campaign by doing a big production of him at the game.”

President Trump has been received well in some of his other visits to southern states during the 2019 football season.

Trump made an appearance at the LSU vs Alabama game in early November and was greeted extremely well by the SEC crowd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

At the time the matchup between the Nick Saban coached Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, was arguably the biggest game of the 2019 season.

The SEC west matchup also marked the first one of the first times that the President was celebrated in his appearances at a nationally recognized sporting event.

Why it matters ?

Donald Trump’s appearances at major sporting events have been a major discussion topic since he was booed at a World Series game in 2019.

Trump has become one of the most polarizing presidents of all time and seems to invoke a very strong reaction from many Americans both Democrats and Republicans.