Michael Jordan Among Strong Reactions to David Stern’s Death

Basketball fans are mourning the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern, who passed away on Wednesday. Per the NBA, the 77-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 12 and was hospitalized as a result.

David Stern — the Hall of Fame ex-NBA Commissioner — has died at 77 years old. He oversaw tremendous growth in his 30 years as commissioner, retiring in 2014. Stern had been hospitalized since a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 17. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

Adam Silver, Stern’s successor and current NBA commissioner released a statement following his passing and called the New York Native “one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time.”

A portion of Silver’s statement reads: “David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.”

Current and Retired NBA Players React to Stern’s Death

It didn’t take long for NBA players to hear word of Stern’s death, with everyone from Michael Jordan to Bill Russell sending in their condolences and tributes to the commissioner of 30 years.

NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s statement to @TheAthletic @Stadium on death of iconic NBA commissioner David Stern: pic.twitter.com/0MZUiB4pRh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2020

RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

Prayers up for David Stern and his family! Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iCM8e5iL9n — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 1, 2020

Today the #NBAFamily lost a legend, a leader that changed our game for the better. A father, a husband, a friend. RIP #DavidStern, you will forever be missed. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0dColRyTOT — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 1, 2020

Prayers up for David Stern and his family!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2020

So sad! RIP! The NBA wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for that man! 🙏🏽 #DavidStern https://t.co/cWn91fiSeY — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 1, 2020

Rest In Peace David Stern 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nJ5Krv6Bke — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 1, 2020

RIP DAVID STERN🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 1, 2020

NBA teams and the WNBA also released statements honoring Stern and his achievements during his tenure, which include renaming the NBA Finals trophy to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

We lost an icon of our sport today with the passing of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. David was a visionary and innovator in every sense of the language, and the success of our league today is a reflection of his leadership. We extend our thoughts & prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/qk7NvRvdmH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ePwLIRfvzo — WNBA (@WNBA) January 1, 2020

Coach Brooks on the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern: "We lost a legend, an icon." pic.twitter.com/ItABuR1pBt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 1, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers statement on the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. pic.twitter.com/wRQBDtERSr — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 1, 2020

The L.A. Clippers and #ClipperNation are saddened by the loss of David Stern, whose vision and leadership over his 30 years as @NBA commissioner transformed our sport into the game we love today. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 1, 2020

Today, the NBA lost a true trailblazer in Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. The league flourished under his leadership and vision. Our thoughts are with the Stern family. pic.twitter.com/ED0EaSZo20 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 1, 2020

A sad day for the NBA, indeed.