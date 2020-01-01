Michael Jordan Among Strong Reactions to David Stern’s Death

Basketball fans are mourning the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern, who passed away on Wednesday. Per the NBA, the 77-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 12 and was hospitalized as a result.
Adam Silver, Stern’s successor and current NBA commissioner released a statement following his passing and called the New York Native “one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time.”
A portion of Silver’s statement reads: “David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.”
Current and Retired NBA Players React to Stern’s Death
It didn’t take long for NBA players to hear word of Stern’s death, with everyone from Michael Jordan to Bill Russell sending in their condolences and tributes to the commissioner of 30 years.
NBA teams and the WNBA also released statements honoring Stern and his achievements during his tenure, which include renaming the NBA Finals trophy to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
A sad day for the NBA, indeed.