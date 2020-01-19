Tyrann Mathieu and Future Wife Sydni Paige Russell Welcome Their Second Child

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (AKA the “Honeybadger”) and his fiance Sydni Paige Russell have plenty to celebrate, regardless of the outcome of the NFL playoffs, as they recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives. In November of 2019, the pair celebrated the birth of their second child.

Their new daughter, who they named Mila Jill Marie Mathieu, joins the budding family alongside Tyrann Mathieu Jr., her older brother. In December, the couple shared their new daughter with the world through the use of several Instagram posts.

Read on to learn more about Paige, Mathieu, and their two children, below.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Tyrann Mathieu Jr. Has His Own Instagram Page

Mathieu’s first son is not one to be overshadowed by his younger sister. In fact, the five-year-old has his own adorable Instagram page. Mathieu Jr. spends copious amounts of time in the stadium cheering on his dad, and on the sidelines charming Mathieu’s teammates.

In fact, one Instagram post by Mathieu Jr. declares that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is his favorite NFL quarterback, and was his favorite even before the Chiefs signed his father before the start of the 2019 season.

Mathieu Proposed Lavishily, and Expensively!

In May of 2019, Mathieu popped the question to Paige Russell, using an impressive diamond ring he purchased at ZoFrost in Houston. You can catch the impressive ring on ZoFrost’s Instagram post below.

The ring carried a hefty $250,000 price tag with it. However, Mathieu would have no trouble with that, as he signed an impressive three-year $42 million dollar contract with $26.8 million guaranteed back in March of 2019. The investment surely paid for itself, as the “Honeybadger” was selected as an AP First-Team All-Pro, snagged four interceptions, and helped transform the Chiefs defense into one of the better in the NFL.

The Couple is Publically Prospering

Given his reputation as the “Honeybadger” for his gritty play style and tough demeanor in the face of larger opponents, it should come as no wonder that Mathieu is no stranger to the spotlight.

He and Paige Russell seem quite comfortable in it actually, as they often share their lives and family on Instagram. Those posts even include rather endearing quotes and sentiments much of the time.

The couple also frequently shares their children and family as well, most recently during the announcement and revealing of their second child Mila Jill Marie Mathieu. One post showed a rather touching moment between father and daughter, captioned “Daddy’s baby girl.”

READ NEXT: Derrick Henry Contract: Will Titans Make Him Highest-Paid RB in NFL?