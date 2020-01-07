Logan Paul & Antonio Brown Trade Jabs on Twitter, Ignite Boxing Match Rumors

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was in the news for much of 2019, but for all the wrong reasons. From sexual assault allegations to helmet-gate, to swearing off of white women for his New Year’s resolution, Brown has kept news outlets buzzing with his antics.

Speaking of antics, Brown finds himself in yet another questionable, yet undeniably entertaining situation. This time, with Youtube star Logan Paul.

Is a Logan Paul, Antonio Brown Boxing Match in the Works?

YouTuber Logan Paul has fought two boxing matches in his day. Both of which were against the same person, fellow YouTuber KSI, in which they split the series 1-1. However, Paul has seemingly set his sights on new competition, this time with someone who has a bit more athletic history in their background.

Paul recently appeared on Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio, where he called out potential future NFL Hall of Famer, and current Twitter celebrity, Antonio Brown. Paul, who has expressed a desire to pursue some sort of professional fighting career, whether it be in boxing or MMA, stated that he would “f–k him up” in regards to fighting Brown.

AB caught wind of Paul’s comments and took to Twitter to respond in a rather straight to the point approach.

Paul responded to Brown’s challenge taking shots at the wideout’s rocky and short-lived stint as a member of the New England Patriots this season.

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

While the likelihood of an actual fight between these two remains unlikely at best for the moment, that hasn’t stopped sports-betting platforms such as Odds Shark to run with the idea. The Betting site released opening odds for what they labeled as a “potential boxing match” between the two stars, in which believe it or not, Paul is currently favored -2000 to +1000.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

Will Antonio Brown Ever Play in the NFL Again?

Antonio Brown has struggled to keep his foot out of his mouth over the past year or so. As we enter the second week of the NFL playoffs, Brown finds himself unemployed with essentially no chance of suiting up in an NFL uniform again this season. In fact, the likelihood that we see him on an NFL field ever again seems to dwindle by the day.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away the disgruntled wide receiver to the Oakland Raiders this offseason, Brown didn’t even make it out of the preseason with his new team. Over his minuscule tenure with Oakland, Brown sued the NFL over a helmet he was no longer permitted to use, got frostbitten feet, and tried to go toe-to-toe with his then General Manager Mike Mayock while hurling a plethora of racial slurs his way.

Even after that, the New England Patriots decided to take a chance on Brown. His stint in Foxborough lasted just 13 days and just one game after he sent threating text messages to a woman accusing Brown of sexual assault.

Since then, Brown has flip-flopped between trying to prove his dedication to returning to the league and attacking the people who he feels are excluding him from playing.

We wish Antonio Brown the best of luck, and if he’s truly innocent he would certainly be a great addition to any NFL team. That is, if he’s in the right mental state to play football. However, as of now it’s probably safe to say AB doesn’t need to take any more blows to the head, on the football field, nor in the boxing ring.

