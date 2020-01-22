Zion Williamson Looks to Take Duke Dominance to NBA vs. Spurs

The day has finally arrived for one of the most-anticipated debuts in recent NBA history.

The generational talent and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, will make his professional debut tonight when the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

All eyes will be on the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans tonight as Williamson will be suiting up for the Pelicans for the first time after missing nearly 13 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus in his right knee.

Here’s all the information you need to know to tune in:

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

🌟 THE RISE OF ZION 🌟 "He's one of the most explosive athletes you will ever see." No. 1 overall draft pick @Zionwilliamson makes his NBA debut TONIGHT when the @PelicansNBA host the Spurs at 9:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2SrhfufUIG — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2020

Williamson took the college basketball world by storm in his lone season with the Duke Blue Devils last year, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The freshman garnered national attention with his highlight-reel dunks and explosive play that led Duke to an Elite 8 appearance in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Pelicans have gotten their feet under them after starting the season 7-23 without their rookie phenom, winning 10 of their last 14 games. New Orleans is currently in 12th in the Western Conference but is only 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Now that Williamson is back, the Pelicans will become a focal point of attention around the league. Tonight’s game against the Spurs was picked up by ESPN once news of Williamson’s return became public, bumping the previously scheduled Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets game. The Pelicans will be featured on national TV a few times over the next couple weeks – here’s a look at the schedule of those marquee games, which includes a matchup with James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2:

Sunday, January 26

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

TV: ESPN

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2 (Super Bowl Sunday)

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

TV: ABC

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 4

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

TV: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET