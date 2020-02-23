After Years of Tragedy, 49ers WR & Wife Welcome Child

San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin gave the great news via his Instagram account Saturday: he and his wife Morgan are now the proud parents of a newborn baby.

The baby’s sex has not yet been announced by the couple, but Goodwin revealed Sunday morning in his Instagram story that he and his wife would be revealing the sex of the child soon. “Hold tight baby, & never let go. Daddy got chu,” Goodwin captioned with the first photo he shared of his child.

The child is the couple’s first, and 49ers fans especially are well aware of the road laden with tragedies the Goodwins have travelled to get here.

Marquise Goodwin & His Wife Morgan Have Suffered 2 Miscarriages

When the 49ers won their first game of the 2017 season, Goodwin scored an 83-yard touchdown and knelt in the end zone immediately afterward, collapsing and clearly emotional as teammates gathered around him. It was revealed later that he and his wife had lost their first child just hours prior.

49ers Star Drops to Knees After Touchdown For Prayer Over Lost BabyMore from Inside Edition: https://www.youtube.com/user/cbstvdinsideedition?sub_confirmation=1 An NFL star caught a thrilling 83-yard touchdown, and then said a prayer as he fell to his knees. Now we're learning the heartbreaking reason Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers was overcome with emotion. “Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am,” he wrote on Instagram. He also posted a photo of his hand touching the hand of his son. Fans had no idea Goodwin chose to play just hours after the tragedy. 2017-11-13T22:39:13.000Z

“Imagine having something that you want more than anything in the world, and you get it, and it’s just stripped away from you,” Goodwin said after the game in 2017. He said he played only at the request of Morgan.

“It was actually Morgan’s idea that I go play in the game. For me, my intentions were to be with her the whole time,” Marquise said.

“We had our baby boy … we spent time with him,” a tearful and emotional Morgan Goodwin said in an interview after the 2017 game. She then revealed why she wanted her husband to play football that day, as well as what she told him: “I want you to play in this game because I want your son to see you play.”

When Marquise and Morgan had to endure the same pain and loss again in 2018, he missed some time in November to deal with the loss. “This November, I had to miss two games,” Marquise said after the couple’s second miscarriage. “We experienced another traumatic event in our life that we had to overcome. It was tough at that point of the season,” he said.

After multiple tragic losses, it is both uplifting and heartwarming to see the couple share their joy, as well as news of their newborn baby, with the world.

