A.J. Green Signing With Patriots ‘Isn’t Out Of The Cards,’ Says NFL Analyst

Could the solution to the New England Patriots‘ wide receiver problem be none other than A.J. Green?

The seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection will be a free agent this offseason. With the Cincinnati Bengals in rebuild mode and likely to draft quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection, that could mean Green’s tenure with Cincinnati is over.

According to NFL Network analyst and former wide receiver Nate Burleson, the idea of the Patriots signing Green to fill their wide receiver void “isn’t out of the cards.”

“Bill Belichick, he once referred to (A.J.) Green as ‘probably the best wide receiver in the league,’” Burleson said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Evidence suggests that the Patriots are looking for a prime target that Tom Brady can throw to, so a trip to Foxboro isn’t out of the cards.”

A.J. Green Missed Entire 2019 Season

Green was one of the best receivers of the 2010’s decade. In fact, despite not entering the NFL until 2011 and missing the entire 2019 season due to injury, Green ranked fifth in receptions and seventh in receiving touchdowns during the decade.

As mentioned, Green missed the entire 2019 season due to torn ligaments in his ankle. He was initially expected to only miss the beginning of the season but he ended up missing the entirety of the season.

With that being said, that would mean that Green would be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing. Because he’ll be 32 years old and he’ll be two years removed from playing in his last game, he would come on the cheap and it’s unclear if Green will even have much market value at this stage of his career.

Bengals Probably Won’t Re-Sign Green

Midway through last season, Green made it clear that he wasn’t interested in being franchise tagged or being given a one-year deal. He wanted a long-term commitment from the Bengals or for the franchise to simply let him go.

“I’m not into a one-year,” Green said, via ESPN. “Give me a long-term (contract) or just let me go.”

“That’s not me,” Green said. “I’m not giving free money away. I don’t care what that is.”

The veteran receiver made sure to make it clear that he has no problem with Cincinnati — just that he knows his worth and that he knows this is a business.

“I’m not going to be a guy that says, ‘Oh I want to get traded’ and then go to a situation where I’m not happy,” Green said. “Like, I’m genuinely happy here. We might not win, but I’m happy here. But at the end of the day, this is a business. I know my worth and I know what I bring to this team.”

The Patriots will bring back Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry. With that being said, Edelman is a slot receiver while Sanu is more of a blocker and possession receiver. Harry will be entering his second season after catching just 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Assuming Green returns at full health, he could give New England that vertical threat they’ve desperately been missing.