Bears’ WR Allen Robinson Makes Strong Statement About Future With Team

You can’t say he wasn’t clear about how he feels. Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was widely considered to be the lone bright spot on a dismal Bears offense last season, has let it be known what he wants his future with the team to entail.

Robinson, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears in 2018, has been worth every penny, and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season. In his two seasons with Chicago, Robinson has 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he has been the favorite target of struggling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky since his arrival.

Wednesday, Robinson retweeted a different statistic that made it crystal clear how he feels about his future with the team.

Allen Robinson Has Third-Best Contested Catch Rate in the NFL

The graphic Robinson retweeted showed the contested catch rate of NFL wide receivers since 2017. It was first shared by Bears Nation, a Twitter account made for and by Bears fans. The stats show only Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Michael Thomas had better contested catch rates than Robinson.

The caption, however, makes the strongest statement. “If this doesn’t prove that @Allen Robinson is deserving of a contract extension, I don’t know what is. Do the right thing, @ChicagoBears.”

If this doesn’t prove that @AllenRobinson is deserving of a contract extension, I don’t know what is. Do the right thing ✍️ @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/hOFRdmB4YN — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 19, 2020

Robinson retweeting someone telling his team to “do the right thing” by giving him a contract extension is certainly a strong statement. Clearly Robinson wants to stay in Chicago, and despite the Bears’ disappointing 8-8 season, the talented wideout must see a bright future with the team. And based on comments he made last December, Robinson has laudable and attainable goals he wants to achieve in a Bears uniform.

Allen Robinson Wants to Be Bears All-Time Leading Receiver

Robinson is still quite young for such an established wideout. He will turn 27 this August, and he has played five full seasons in the league — he would have played six had it not been for a torn ACL he suffered in 2017. Robinson has had no major injuries since, and has missed just three games in two years playing for the Bears. He also wants his name all over the franchise’s record books.

“I would love to be the Bears’ all-time leading receiver,” Robinson told the Chicago Sun-Times in December. “With the longevity of the organization and players who have come before here, goals like that are big. Being the all-time leading receiver for a franchise like the Chicago Bears is special. I’ve really enjoyed my two years. We’ve won a lot of games. From an organization standpoint, it’s a top-flight organization and coaching staff.”

There’s a potential out in his contract next season, so if the Bears want to keep their top receiver — who has made it known he wants to stay — they should make a move to extend him soon.

