UGA Football Alum Cameron Nizialek Ready When Falcons Are

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons announced they have added punter Sam Irwin-Hill to the 2020 roster.

In response to the announcement, former punter for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, Cameron Nizialek quoted the tweet thanking Atlanta and Georgia fans for supporting him through his journey and he will be ready if the Falcons call:

Thanks to all the Georgia and Atlanta fans for the support. I know I can help the @AtlantaFalcons and will be ready if they need. https://t.co/PeZtlvZxvb — Cameron Nizialek (@CamNizguy) February 7, 2020

The Comeback Kid

Nizialek is continuing his journey to the NFL after making history at UGA two-years ago.

After receiving his degree from Columbia University in 2017, Nizialek transferred to UGA where he played his last eligible season, the same one that led the dawgs and SEC Championship win and a trip to the National Championship game. As a dawg, he averaged 45.0 yards over 61 punts.

In between now an then, Nizialek has had some success landing a spot on rosters, but not with the longevity players are looking for.

The specialist played a short-while after his UGA season with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, booting a record high 65-yard punt. He then was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a kicker which ended with an injury settlement.

Now, the punter-kicker is fully healthy and looking for his next NFL opportunity, hoping to stay close to home (Atlanta).

Nizialek is lucky to have an amazing support system from his ‘Your Georgia Country’ radio host girlfriend, Macie Banks, who has narrowed his options down to three:

Banks has also been hitting the football field workouts with Nizialek and working on her own skills. It’s looking like a two-for-one deal if the NFL signs Nizialek:

In conclusion, every football player needs a supportive girlfriend like Macie Banks.

Irwin-Hill Forreal this Time

The Falcons first signed the Australia-born punter, Irwin-Hill, last season to the practice squad. But ended up having travel visa issues, so he was released shortly after.

While in college at the University of Arkansas, Irwin-Hill was ranked among the top punters. As a Razorback, he punted the ball 104 times and averaged 42 yards per punt. He also ran the ball a total of four times in college, one of which was a 51-yard rushing TD against Texas A&M back in 2014.

Irwin-Hill and Nizialek have something in common, they’re both persistent.

In 2017, Irwin-Hill signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. However, he never made the team and also failed to make the Washington Redskins roster the following season. So, he spent some time in the Alliance of American football that eventually led him to Atlanta.

The Falcons starting punter, Matt Bosher’s contract is coming to an end and he is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He missed a portion of the 2019 season due to a groin injury, ending the year on injured reserve. The team has yet to announce their plans for Bosher, if any.

Matt Bosher spent the last eight years as the Falcon’s punter and when his hamstring forced him to sit out, Ryan Allen finished the season for him. Kasey Redfern and Matt Wile also had their chances during the season.

READ NEXT: Atlanta Falcons Name New Tight Ends Coach

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!