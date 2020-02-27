Bears’ WR Allen Robinson Endorses Top Talent at NFL Scouting Combine

The Chicago Bears will have eight draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they have many needs to address. The team’s primary needs are offensive line, tight end, cornerback, safety and edge rusher, but they could also use depth at linebacker and a few more play-makers on the offense.

Their best offensive player, wide receiver Allen Robinson, may have one of those potential play-makers in mind, and he will be available in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Allen Robinson on Wide Receiver Van Jefferson: ‘Great Player, Great Dude’

Zack Pearson of CBS Sports reported that Florida Gators receiver Van Jefferson confirmed he had met with the Bears in an informal meeting at the combine. Jefferson, who attended St. Mary’s Preparatory high school in Orchard Lake, Michigan, met Robinson there, and noted at the combine he’d love to play alongside him. It seems the feeling is mutual.

Robinson took to Twitter to throw an endorsement and a few compliments Jefferson’s way. “My guy!” Robinson wrote about Jefferson, retweeting Pearson. “Great player, Great dude.”

My guy! Great player, Great dude https://t.co/NtsT6j3NBL — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 25, 2020

With the Bears recently releasing speedy veteran wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, Jefferson isn’t a speed guy per se, and he wouldn’t be a replacement for Gabriel, but he could be a definite asset to the receiving corps in Chicago. Here’s a breakdown of his draft outlook.

Van Jefferson’s Draft Profile: A Second or Third Round Prospect

According to Sports Illustrated, Jefferson is likely going to be drafted somewhere in the second or third rounds of the draft this year. The Bears have eight total draft picks, with two in the second round, but it’s unlikely they will spend one of their second rounders on a wide receiver when they have several more pressing needs. It’s possible, but unlikely.

That said, it wouldn’t be unusual for them to move up to the third round in order to snag Jefferson, who is widely recognized as one of the premiere route runners in the country.

“He’s not the fastest,” NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay said about Jefferson. “He’s got good size, but he’s not the fastest, the most explosive, but the dude knows how to run routes, and how to separate.” McShay also compared Jefferson’s skill set to that of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, which is high praise.

The son of former NFL wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, Van grew up around the game, and his on-field savvy is a highly desirable quality. The Draft Network said the following about Jefferson in their analysis of his play:

“Wicked route runner for the college level. Works release moves with intentionality and has every tool in the toolbox, to a level that many NFL players have not yet reached in their careers. Reads leverage and creates advantageous angles with ease and calmness — is always one step ahead and knows how to throw different pitches throughout a game against the same opponent.”

Jefferson transferred to Florida after playing at Ole Miss for two seasons, and in his two years as a Gator, Jefferson had 84 catches for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns. If paired with Robinson, who he already has a good rapport with, along with former second-round pick Anthony Miller, Chicago could have a young, loaded receiving room full of infinite potential.

If the Bears chose to utilize Tarik Cohen more in the passing game while using Cordarrelle Patterson more in the running game, Cohen could fill Gabriel’s role, at least somewhat, and Patterson could add another dimension to the Bears’ backfield.

The Bears may not go after Jefferson at all, but a ringing endorsement from Robinson — who hasn’t tweeted about any other draft prospects this year — can’t hurt his chances.

