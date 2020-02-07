Browns DE Myles Garrett Sends Strong Message With Post

Despite some time away from the gridiron, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has remained motivated to hit the gym.

Garrett, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension, appears to have been hitting the weights extra hard since he was banned from the Browns, looking even more massive than usual.

Garrett has been quiet on social media since the helmet-swinging incident that landed him the suspension, but made a loud and clear statement with his latest post with the caption: “Time to get to work.”

Myles Garrett Always in Game-Shape

Garrett is one of the most physically gifted defenders in the NFL, and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet, inciting chaos during the team’s Week 11 matchup. Garrett had 10 sacks before being relegated to the sideline.

Browns safety Damarious Randall said during the season that when he talked to Garrett, he revealed that he was keeping his body game-ready.

“He actually told me that he works out five times a day,” Randall told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “I was just messing around with him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, if they said you could come back and play this Sunday, would you be ready?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I would be more than ready.’”

Browns Get Good News Regarding Myles Garrett

There had not been a ton of movement on Garrett’s suspension since the season ended, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at the Super Bowl that he plans to meet with the Browns Garrett within the next 60 days to make a decision on reinstatement, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Reports indicate that Garrett won’t miss time in 2020.

“The NFL will be open-minded and listen to Garrett during the offseason meeting, and if his behavior is what the league hopes it will be and his answers are accurate, there’s a strong chance he will not miss any playing time in 2020, according to sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Garrett has shown remorse over the incident, but didn’t back off a claim that became public from his hearing, which was that Rudolph said a racial slur towards him, sparking the brawl.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Newly hired Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke on the issue of Garrett during his introductory press conference.

“Certainly, our hope is for Myles to be reinstated,” Berry told reporters. “Obviously, I was part of drafting him here previously. Obviously, this fall he made a huge mistake, but we know who Myles is a person, and we look forward to welcoming him back.”

