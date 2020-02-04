Bulls Guard Mentioned as Trade Target for Sixers: Report

The Sixers may be interested in acquiring a first-round draft pick who plays in Chicago. A tweener who can shoot.

Sorry, it’s not Zach LaVine. Although teams have reportedly called the Bulls about their leading scorer. No, they aren’t trading him. But Denzel Valentine is available and the Sixers may be able to acquire him on the cheap. He’s definitely worth a look.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, the Sixers and Grizzlies are two possible landing spots for Valentine. He is only averaging 5.8 points in 12.2 minutes per game for the Bulls but it’s not all his fault.

The 26-year-old has struggled with knee and ankle injuries since being taken 14th overall in the 2016 NBA draft. He recently fell out of favor with Bulls coach Jim Boylen who dropped him out of the rotation, a move that didn’t sit well with Valentine.

“I’m definitely not happy about it,” Valentine told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m a competitor. I want to play, I want to be productive. I want to help the team win. But that’s out of my control, so I’m not about to let it make [me] not happy every day.”

The Sixers should be able to get him for pennies on the dollar, maybe even in a straight-up deal for Zhaire Smith. Is he worth it? Maybe.

Boylen on trade deadline: "I think you always listen, but as far as activity not a whole bunch has been expressed to me." Didn't stop @NBCSChicago from ranking every Bull's chance to get dealt: https://t.co/YH2VFuyr60 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 4, 2020

Valentine Lethal Three-Point Shooter at Michigan State

While Denzel Valentine has greatly underwhelmed at the professional level, the 6-foot-4 tweener has undeniable talent and came into the league with a certain amount of hype.

Remember, Valentine was named National Player of the Year in his senior season at Michigan State where he guided the Spartans to a 29-6 record. He was also considered one of the deadliest three-point shooters in college basketball while shooting 44.4-percent from three and 46.2-percent from the field. He was five points away from nearly winning the NCAA’s three-point contest.

Multiple injuries and constant shuffling between the NBA and D-League have soured what was once a promising career. Perhaps a change of scenery can re-ignite a spark in Valentine. In three NBA seasons, he is averaging 7.6 points in 21 minutes per game while shooting 37.1-percent from three and 40-percent from the field.

You don’t simply forget how to shoot and he could always do that. He is less than two years removed from turning in a career-high 34 points in a game where he nailed eight threes.

Denzel Valentine looks back on track after missing all of last season. He's making high-IQ plays with the pass, hitting nifty floaters on drives, and draining tough 3s. If the Bulls don’t want him, another team should. 🏀My top trade targets on @ringer: https://t.co/4QzFVUSaCP pic.twitter.com/dQqzTxSZX5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 30, 2020

Doing the Research: Scouting Report on Valentine

After converting 100 three-pointers during his senior year at Michigan State, Denzel Valentine was considered the No. 2 senior in the 2016 NBA draft class. He was ranked right behind Oklahoma sharpshooter Buddy Hield, although Baylor’s Taurean Prince actually went ahead of him in the draft.

Either way, the scouts thought very highly of Valentime coming out of college and gave him rave reviews. His biggest asset was his quick release and ability to “stop-and-pop.” Two skils the Sixers could use.