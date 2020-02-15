Cardale Jones’ Salary: How Much Money Is D.C. QB’s XFL Contract?

The XFL has not released Cardale Jones’ specific contract details, but fans can have a good idea of the D.C. Defenders’ quarterback’s salary. The top XFL salary is believed to be between $250,000 to $500,000 which is likely the range that Jones is making this season.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck noted prior to the league’s launch that top players will make $250,000.

“Each roster will have roughly 25 people on the football side and 25 people on the business side,” Luck noted, per XFL Newsroom. “Salary for coaches will be around $500,000 and salary for the top players around $250,000. Players will also be drug tested for performance-enhancing substances.”

Yahoo Sports reported that the XFL quarterbacks are making more than the NFL minimum salary of $495,000 which means Jones and other signal-callers could be earning an estimated $500,000. Jones’ NFL experience combined with his college football career at Ohio State make the Defenders quarterback one of the most recognizable XFL players. Jones is likely among the highest-paid players in the XFL, much higher than the average $55,000 salary the majority of players are making.

Cardale Jones Earned More Than $1.5 Million in the NFL

Cardale Jones XFL DEBUT vs SeattleUse code: 'HighlightCastle' @SportzCases for 10% off! http://sportzcases.com?aff=325 More XFL: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtgKfr6wMuevuFeaiFPFeCYSQTjhXHEcR 2020-02-08T23:32:20.000Z

If Yahoo Sports’ estimates are accurate, Jones could be earning close to his old NFL salary, if not more, than he received as a backup. Jones earned a little more than $1.5 million during his time in the NFL, per Spotrac. Jones’ highest salary came his rookie season with the Bills in 2016 when he earned $833,393.

The former Buckeyes’ quarterback earned $669,200 in his two seasons with the Chargers. Jones also received $16,000 with the Seahawks in 2019 before being released by the team after a brief stint.

Jones Admitted He Is Open to an NFL Return

XFL QB Cardale Jones doesn't see a talent drop-off from the NFL | Golic and WingoHighlights from Cardale Jones' XFL debut: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nkuS4_WAkw&t Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL QB Cardale Jones joins Golic and Wingo to discuss how the XFL differs from the NFL following his debut with the DC Defenders. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-02-12T12:53:54.000Z

XFL contracts are likely only for one season and the league allows players like Jones to sign with an NFL team after the season is over in April. Jones told ESPN he is focused on the current XFL season but admitted that many on the team believe they could land in the NFL if D.C. reaches their potential.

“My future plan is to win a championship and whatever happens at the end of the year happens,” Jones told ESPN, via 247 Sports. “My first goal is to win each and every week. But whatever happens, happens. We’ll see.”

Jones went on to explain that he believes his play this season could open up new NFL opportunities.

“That’s a goal of ours [to make it back to the NFL],” Jones said, per 247 Sports. “But we’re trying to take it day by day and step by step. I’m pretty sure if we do what we know what we’re capable of the NFL is definitely in our near [future].”

Jones threw for 2,322 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time at Ohio State. He spent most of his college career as a backup thanks to the depth at quarterback during his time at Ohio State. Jones was selected in the fourth round with the 139th pick by the Bills in the 2016 NFL draft.