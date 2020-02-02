Patrick Mahomes’ Endorsement Deals: Chiefs QB is the Face of Oakley

In just his third season in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is still operating under his rookie contract. However, his stellar play and likable personality has earned him more than enough buffer money from outside sources to cover him until the Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly make him the highest-paid player in league history.

Mahomes is a man of many talents, and those talents have brought him a number of endorsement deals since Kansas City drafted him in 2017. One of his most notable sponsorships is his deal with Oakley, primarily because he was the first NFL player in history to ink an endorsement deal with the company.

Mahomes and Oakley struck the deal in March of 2019. While the exact numbers of the deal have not been released, his partnership with Oakley shows great promise and potential, as the brand fashions a sports performance optics line, known as Prizm, and Mahomes is the face.

The Details of Mahomes’ Oakley Endorsement Deal

As the face of the Prizm line, Oakley will feature Mahomes in promotions for both sunglasses and visors for helmets. As a part of multiple ad campaigns, you can spot Mahomes sporting Oakley products on in-store ads, videos, and billboards. Take a look at the commercial for the line that Mahomes shared, below.

Helping Athletes “See it in Prizm”

The crux of Mahomes’ partnership with Oakley is using the Prizm line to help athletes reach their full potential with the right gear for the job, and the “See it in Prizm” campaign aims to raise awareness of these technological advances. Oakley’s unique lenses use the latest technology to help players increase visibility by maximizing contrast.

You can see him sporting the line both on and off the field, below.

Ever supportive, you can also spot his girlfriend Brittany Matthews sporting Oakley shades as well.

“Striving for Greatness” Got Mahomes the Gig

When discussing the endorsement deal with Mahomes, Gwen van Lingen, Oakley’s Senior Vice President of Marketing told Yahoo Lifestyle that:

“Oakley is a very performance-focused brand. We’ve always said if it’s not good enough for the world’s best atheletes, it’s not good enough.” She goes on to state that “[Patrick Mahomes II] is always striving to be better on the field – his DNA fits with our DNA, which is all about being focused on performance.”

Based on Mahomes’ 2019 season, they have made an excellent choice in that regard.

Mahomes is Becoming the Most Marketable Face in the NFL

Aside from his likely lucrative deal with Oakley, Mahomes has become a highly sought after man from companies hoping they can bring awareness to their brands with the help of the potential Super Bowl 54 winning quarterback.

Mahomes has endorsement deals with Hunt’s Ketchup, Head & Shoulders, Adidas, Panini, Bose Headphones, Advocare, Hy-Vee Supermarket, Kansas City-based private jet company Airshare, amongst a plethora of others.

Mahomes has also starred in commercials for Hunt’s Ketchup as well as for local K.C. car dealerships, K.C.-based Goodcenters Deli Fresh Subs and even the highly popular Call of Duty video game. Per Sports Business Daily, Mahomes is even part of a “soon-to-come virtual-reality project where game-players can experience playing quarterback from Mahomes’ point of view.”

To top it all off, Mahomes has his own cereal known as Mahomes Magic Crunch, which can be found in Hy-Vee grocery stores, although, they tend to sell out quickly. A percentage of proceeds from the sales of Mahomes’ Magic Crunch goes to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives and well being of children.

