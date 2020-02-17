Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral Watching Marathon of His Best Plays

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still enjoying the fruits of his labor two weeks after being crowned Super Bowl LIV champions and Super Bowl MVP. On Monday, the NFL Network aired a marathon of the best plays from the 24-year-old’s recent season, and Mahomes couldn’t help but partake in the enjoyment and document himself watching his championship-winning season unfold.

.@PatrickMahomes watching a “Mahomes Marathon” with all of his hardware on top of the TV. The life. pic.twitter.com/Remb8BKg6c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 17, 2020

In the process, Mahomes reminded fans of his many accomplishments over his last three seasons in the league, showcasing his incredible display of trophies. Of course, both his Super Bowl and NFL MVP honors were on full display for all to see.

It’s much-deserved praise for Mahomes, who posted incredible numbers from Week 1 to Week 17, even while battling a dislocated knee that resulted in an ankle that eventually sidelined him for several weeks. For the 2019/20 season, the Texas native recorded 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions, ending with a quarterback rating of 105.3. His passing yards were significantly less that the year before (5,097), but nonetheless still impressive.

Mahomes Listed Among Most Exciting Athletes to Follow

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it seems like the Mahomes Mania won’t be ending anytime soon. In fact, NFL.com writer Adam Rank is adding on the praises for the already-cemented greatest of all time. In his ranking of the most exciting athletes, he put Mahomes at number four. Just ahead of him, you ask? Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, golf great Tiger Woods and three-time NBA Finals champion LeBron James.

In part of his reasoning, Rank says: “I will continue cheering every no-look pass he throws out there on the field. Well, until the Chiefs start winning too much and we all grow to resent him. But even then, it will still be very exciting.”

It’s a fair assessment, considering he is a Chicago Bears fan and the Bears famously passed over Mahomes for Mitch Trubisky in the 2017 draft. That error would eventually (and will continuously) haunt the former NFC North powerhouse considering the season Trubisky did have at Soldier Field.

NFL Greats Among Those Who Congratulated Mahomes’ Super Bowl Win

In an interview with Forbes, Mahomes admitted that when he finally checked his phone after leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, he had nearly 400 congratulatory messages.

Among those hundreds of notes, some came from notable faces in the NFL. Former Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Troy Polamalu made sure to send some accolades his direction.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Mahomes told the publication regarding the aftermath of his win.

All that being said, Mahomes completely deserves to be paid at least $200 million for his services. That will very well be the case with Kansas City, but he’s letting that occasion come naturally rather than force it.

“I understand the position I’m in. I have a great team and organization around me. I’ll focus on doing my part on the field. Whenever the deal needs to get done, it will get done,” Mahomes explained. “I’m focused on football and winning as many championships as possible in Kansas City.”