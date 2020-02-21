Claressa Shields Reveals $15 Million Has Been Offered For Laila Ali Fight

Claressa Shields Claressa Shields is a boxer representing the USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She is already an Olympic gold medalist from the 2012 London games, in addition to being a 2014 and 2016 World Champion, as well as the 2015 Pan-Am Games Champion. Shields actually became the first American woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics for boxing, when she went up against Russian boxer Nadezda Torlopova. Get the rundown on Shields, along with her best Instagram photos, by clicking through our gallery of her best Instagram pics. And, for our 5 Fast Facts on Shields, Claressa Shields is a boxer representing the USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She is already an Olympic gold medalist from the 2012 London games, in addition to being a 2014 and 2016 World Champion, as well as the 2015 Pan-Am Games Champion. Shields actually became the first American woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics for boxing, when she went up against Russian boxer Nadezda Torlopova. Get the rundown on Shields, along with her best Instagram photos, by clicking through our gallery of her best Instagram pics. And, for our 5 Fast Facts on Shields, click here . ( Instagram/ClaressaShields

Claressa Shields unleashed on Laila Ali via Instagram Live this afternoon.

“You have star power because of your father’s name,” Shields said of Ali.

“Everything I’ve gotten has been off of my name.”

“I’m tired of talking, fight me.”

How did this all start?

Ali told ESPN’s First Take that she wanted to come out of retirement and wanted to step in the ring with Claressa Shields if the money is right.

“I have been outside the boxing gym, but I have been in the gym ever since I left I got nutrition products, spice blends. I am all about health and wellness I’m very healthy and have I been sitting around thinking about boxing no, but lately, there has been a little chatter.”

When pressed by Max Kellerman if in fact she was referring to Claressa Shields, Ali put all of her cards on the table.

“Yes, which is amazing,” said Ali.

“And I love that because we want to see women grow and continue to inspire other people, right? And she has been calling me out, and she has taken offense to some things that I have said in the past that had nothing to do with her. And people have asked me, would you come back? Well, I have to be inspired by the opponent, I have to be inspired by the ‘purse’ because I have multiple things going on and multiple streams of income I don’t need to do it and I have to want to do it.”

Show host Stephen A. Smith indicated that Claressa Shields has a ‘mouth’ and asked Ali if she was motivated. Ali told Smith that she’s been fighting for thirteen years but that she’s open to the possibility of fighting Shields.

“I’m saying that there is definitely a possibility and I’m open to that possibility if the money is right,” said Ali.

On Friday afternoon, Claressa Shields revealed that a unnamed person has already offered the money for the two to fight.

“The person wants to put up $15 million for the fight,” Shields revealed on Instagram Live.

“Listen here,the money’s here. $5 million to the loser, $10 million to the winner.Somebody has already reached out to Laila Ali’s team. I can’t force her to get in the ring with me. What’s the holdup lady champ? Tell her to leave me alone. I’m young and hungry. Your daddy was the greatest not you. I’m ready. Don’t come mess with a young hungry lion because you will get ate the fuck up. You didn’t have a hard fight in your career anyway.”

Shields didn’t hold back.

“She says now I’m a good fighter,” she said.

“I’m a worthy opponent.Well it looks like to me, somebody did their mothafucking homework and the reason I can talk like that is because I can back that shit up.So many excuses.Go and sell your cookbook and stop fucking with real fighters.The barking has to come to a cease because I’m a biter. I like to fight.”

Shields added her final challenge to Ali: “The only question is do you want to fight,” she said.

“Let’s make the fight happen. What’s the holdup?”

“My manager has been in contact with her lawyer.”