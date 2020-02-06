Cavs Roster & Starting Lineup After Andre Drummond Trade

After months of trade rumors, Andre Drummond is finally on the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers for what appears to be a bit of a discount. The Cavs traded Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick to the Pistons for the big man, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

The question for the Cavaliers now is how much they will be willing to spend to re-sign Drummond. Cleveland is unlikely to have made this deal without the intention to lock down the big man long-term.

Here is a look at the updated Cavaliers roster and projected starting lineup after the Drummond trade.

Cavaliers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup After Trade

C- Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson, Ante Zizic, Marques Bolden

PF- Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Dean Wade

SF- Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr., Dylan Windler

SG- Collin Sexton, Dante Exum, Matt Mooney

PG- Darius Garland, Matthew Dellavedova