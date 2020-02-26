Colorado Star WR Loves Idea of Joining Packers, Davante Adams

Laviska Shenault Jr. could be one of the top wide receivers taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the former Colorado star wouldn’t mind if it was the Green Bay Packers calling his number on draft day in April.

Shenault told reporters Tuesday he met with the Packers and played word association with them in the opening days of this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. According to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan, he also said he “would love to learn from Davante Adams” if the Packers decided to take a chance on him and bring him to Green Bay next season.

Packers have met with Laviska Shenault. Played word association with them. "Would love to learn from Davante Adams." Also has met with the Bills. #NFLCombine @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) February 25, 2020

The Packers were significantly lacking a No. 2 receiving option to complement Adams during the 2019 season and, as a result, have made finding a new offensive playmaker a top offseason priority. General manager Brian Gutekunst has twice now talked about how “deep” with receiving talent the 2020 draft class is expected to be, only adding to speculation that the Packers will select a wideout in the first round for the first time since 2002.

If they do, Shenault might be one of the most appealing wide receivers still available when they pick at No. 30 overall.

“I see myself being a star honestly,” Shenault said his Combine press conference Tuesday. “I think I will be able to open up more space and just be able to do things that the other receivers don’t do, just as far as my size and ability.”

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Shenault is a strong-built wideout with terrific hands and explosive-play potential who can run it at just about any position necessary on the offensive side of the ball. He is hoping to find a fit with an NFL team that recognizes his versatility as one of his strongest attributes and wants to use it to make him a dynamic piece of their offense.

“I think my versatility is a good thing. Like I said, I don’t want to be in one spot,” Shenault said. “I want to be able to move everywhere. I want to be able to create mismatches everywhere on the field.”

Shenault Could Be Deadly for Packers Offense

The Packers offense could take a massive leap forward with someone like Shenault joining the fray. Pairing him together with Adams could be a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses, especially with pass-catching running backs like Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams offering another layer of complexity to the passing game.

“There’s nowhere you can’t put Davante,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “Davante can go anywhere on the field. I thought Allen (Lazard) did a nice job when we put him inside (last year). … You’ve got to find the skill set of whatever the receiver possesses and then you put them in the appropriate spot to try to help you go out and make some plays.”

I could watch Laviska Shenault’s highlights all day! This young man is a work horse and finishes his runs like a running back on top of having great hands! Excited for the upcoming season for Coach Mel Tucker and @CUBuffsFootball https://t.co/lfdSiT9Wbx — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) August 4, 2019

The biggest concern with Shenault right now is his long-term health and availability. It was discovered earlier this month he would not need surgery to correct a nagging injury that restricted his junior season at Colorado, but he missed multiple games in each of his final two collegiate seasons.

While he did miss three games during his sophomore year in 2018, though, Shenault still managed to haul in 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, drawing first-team All-Pac-12 honors in a breakout season that put him on the map as an NFL prospect. He finished his three-year career with 149 receptions, 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns with all but seven catches and 168 yards of that production coming after his freshman season.

