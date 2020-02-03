Colts Set to Hire Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator: Report

Sometimes familiarity is the best medicine to recovery. For Mike Groh, he’s heading for a reunion with an old friend in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the Colts are set to hire the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator in some kind of consultant role.

Groh, who was bizarrely fired on Jan. 9, had served as wide receivers coach in Philadelphia when current Colts head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator there. Reich alluded to the move last week at the Senior Bowl in Alabama without naming names.

“We’re talking about possibly adding a position,” Reich told reporters, via the Indy Star. “We’re talking through some options there, and looking at, if we were able to do it, what would we do, why would we do it.”

Groh’s Up and Down Year with the Eagles

Mike Groh was relieved of his duties in Philadelphia despite a late-season surge that saw the Eagles claim the NFC East division crown and qualify for the playoffs for a third straight year.

The Eagles ranked No. 14 in total offense, including 11th-best in passing offense and 11th-best in rushing offense. The team averaged 360.8 yards and 24.1 points per game while Carson Wentz set a slew of franchise records. When the Eagles were in fear of missing the playoffs early in the year, Groh took the heat.

“We’re in this together. It’s not anybody’s fault,” Groh told reporters. “It’s not just one individual’s fault. It’s all of us, I’m accountable for it all. So we all gotta do better.”

Doug Pederson famously gave Groh a resounding vote of confidence at this end-of-year press conference, then fired him a day later in what may have been an internal power struggle between the head coach and team owner. Pederson had indicated that both Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch would be back in 2020 but both were fired on Jan. 9.

“I think both of those guys did an outstanding job for me this year,” Pederson told reporters. “There was a lot of things we faced offensively, as you know, through adversity, through injuries. My hat goes off to both of those gentlemen.”

Eagles Still Searching for Groh’s Replacement

The Eagles still haven’t replaced Mike Groh as their search for a new offensive coordinator nears a month. The team is looking for a new wide receivers coach as well.

While the Eagles have been mum on their coaching search, the rumor mill remains ripe with fruit. Former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, along with current running backs coach Duce Staley and current quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, are the favorites to take over for Groh.

One name is officially off the list after the 49ers inked passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur to a contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Don’t count out some intriguing options down in the college ranks, guys like Clemson top assistant Tony Elliott and former Notre Dame coordinator Chip Long could be under-the-radar choices. Remember, GM Howie Roseman promised an extensive evaluation process after the season ended.

“I will do a better job,” Roseman said. “I will do whatever I have to to make sure I do a better job and that we continue to make good decisions.”

