UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Reveals Plans for His Next Movie

UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor has revealed plans for a future movie, which will feature his career after his second Nate Diaz fight. It will act as a sequel to his 2017 film”Conor McGregor: Notorious.” During an interview with JD Sports, McGregor was asked.

Here is the interview via TheMacLife’s YouTube channel:

McGregor’s First Film Ended at the Nate Diaz Rematch, and the Next Film Will Feature More Recent Events, Including His Bouts With Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov

JD Sports asked McGregor, “If you wanted to describe yourself like a movie, what would it be.”

Notorious said, “I’m actually onto [my] second movie.” He then pointed off-camera and said, “That camera right there is filming.” McGregor then tells the reporter that he has multiple film projects on the goal, and he has worked in different roles, including directing and executive producing.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion said, ” I finished [Conor McGregor: Notorious] at the Nate Diaz rematch, the documentary ended. I won the second UFC world title against Eddie Alvarez after the movie. And then I also fought [Floyd Mayweather], and I also had all that chaos with the Russsian [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. And an hour into what’s coming next. So I just documenting all of this, you know what I mean? Content is king.”

