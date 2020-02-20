Chicago Bears Rumors: Talk Surrounding Teddy Bridgewater Heats Up

First things first. No, the Chicago Bears do not have a lot of money to throw at quarterbacks this offseason. And yes, general manager Ryan Pace has already gone on record saying Mitchell Trubisky will be the team’s starter in 2020.

But this year is a huge one for Pace and head coach Matt Nagy in terms of job security. Should the Bears have another season resembling their disappointing 8-8 effort in 2019, both men will very likely find themselves on the chopping block. As Bryan Perez of NBC Sports noted, 2020 will be a crucial year for both men, as well as Trubisky:

“It’s true the fates of Pace and Nagy fate are likely tied together. As the 2020 season goes, so goes their future with the team. They have to be in lockstep about Trubisky, and self-preservation is a very powerful thing. Don’t expect Trubisky’s leash to be all that long.”

Thus, while Pace and Nagy are likely going to give the former second-overall pick one last shot to get it figured out, if Trubisky falters, having another capable quarterback on the roster will be a necessity. Enter Teddy Bridgewater.

While filling in for Drew Brees in 2019, Bridgwater started five games and went 5-0, throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Multiple Media Outlets Think Bridgewater to Bears is Realistic

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr recently noted that Bridgewater would be an ideal fit for the Bears. Orr thinks Bridgwater could very easily “slide onto Chicago’s roster as legitimate spring competition. His time in New Orleans showed an incredible ability to spot start and also keep the peace behind the scenes. Bridgewater could be both a calming presence and legitimate competition for Mitchell Trubisky, who needs to be pushed heading into Year 4.”

Adam Jahns of The Athletic also recently said that Bridgewater was a reasonable target for the Bears to pursue this offseason in free agency, giving the idea even more heft.

“There always is a demand for quarterbacks,” Jahns wrote, “And Bridgewater’s success over five starts (all wins) last season for the Saints surely will result in a new deal elsewhere for him. He’s a good story who might be worth it, too. I would just guard against overpaying if I’m the Bears.”

Could the Bears Afford Teddy Bridgewater?

Recent suggestions that Bridgewater could command a salary close to $30 million are a bit over-inflated. Bridgewater will likely get courted by multiple teams, but based on the current market, his next contract should fall somewhere in the $20-26 million dollar range.

He may also get less. Spotrac currently has his estimated market value listed at $20 million a year, and, as Jahns noted, paying anything over that would not be wise. But if the Bears made a few moves to free up some cap space (by releasing, say, Prince Amukamara or Leonard Floyd — or both of them), it’s certainly in the realm of possibility. There is also contract restructuring that could be done to free up some extra cap room. It’s a stretch, but not as big of a stretch as, say, signing Tom Brady, Philip Rivers or Cam Newton would be.

Much will also come down to what other teams offer Bridgewater. Jahns was right about not overpaying for him, particularly due to his injury history. Still, as Jahns also noted, Bridgewater’s comeback, recovery, and subsequent success has been one of the better stories in the NFL over the last few years. The Bears are in win-now mode, and Bridgewater is at least worth a look.

Would supporters of Mitchell Trubisky be open to a quarterback competition pitting the Bears’ former No. 2 overall pick against Bridgewater? Not being open to such a thing seems ridiculous. Should Trubisky beat out or out-perform Bridgewater, he would be the guy. But if Bridgewater would play better than Trubisky and become QB1 in Chicago, the Bears would have one of the better quarterback rooms in the NFL, and the team would be better for it. Win-win.

