NFL Rumors: Eagles Potential Landing Spot for Cowboys WR

Alshon Jeffery would never be confused for a No. 1 receiver. Pairing him with a certain Cowboys playmaker … well, that would be something special.

It’s no secret Amari Cooper is looking to break the bank — and Jerry Jones doesn’t seem willing to open the vault. The free-agent wideout officially becomes available to the highest bidder starting on March 18 and there have been no reported negotiations between Cooper and the Cowboys.

In fact, Dallas still has to pay quarterback Dak Prescott and the latest rumor has the team using the franchise tag on him. Cooper has been their top playmaker since arriving from Oakland in a mid-season trade in 2018. He has racked up 132 receptions for 1,914 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

According to NFL.com analyst David Carr, one of the best landing spots for Cooper would be Philadelphia. The Eagles are desperate for pass-catching help as evidenced by the team’s lack of a single receiver recording more than 490 yards in 2019. That man was Jeffery. Adding a guy like Cooper would increase Jeffery’s value and allow the Eagles to concentrate on taking a cornerback in the first round of April’s draft.

Eagles, Bills among potential landing spots for Amari Cooper (via @DCarr8)https://t.co/uGTMX4hk1j pic.twitter.com/s9ClFfieYF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 5, 2020

While it’s not out of the question for the Cowboys to swoop in and make Cooper an offer he can’t refuse, Carr makes some valid points in his analysis.

Carr wrote: I don’t see Jerry Jones breaking the bank for Cooper, and if Dallas’ offer isn’t up to his standard, it will only take one team to put big money on the table for Cooper to leave. It wouldn’t surprise me if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman came calling. There’s no doubt Cooper could help this offense, which was extremely thin at the wide receiver position last season, with injuries plaguing nearly every starter. Cooper’s production doesn’t always match his crazy ability, but I believe he’d do well paired with a player like Alshon Jeffery. Cooper wouldn’t draw all of the attention, and he wouldn’t have to be “the guy” for the Eagles. Plus, he’d have a field day facing the Cowboys’ secondary twice a year.

Other teams who might be interested in securing Cooper’s services include Buffalo, Denver and Arizona. Stay tuned.

Cooper Loves the Cowboys, Wishes to Stay in Dallas

There has been little to no movement on negotiations between the Cowboys and Amari Cooper since the season ended.

In fact, the last time anyone mentioned anything related to a contract extension was on Jan. 23 at the Pro Bowl when Cooper himself commented on it. Speaking to Jane Slater of NFL Media, the receiver said he wasn’t “sweating it” and believed a deal would get done with the Cowboys. His desire is and always has been to stay in Dallas.

"I love Dallas" what #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper had to say about contract talks, the new coaching staff and a Pete Carroll led NFC team pic.twitter.com/GC3f50hrx0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 23, 2020

“I haven’t talked to my agent about my contract situation,” Cooper told Slater, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve talked about other things like Pro Bowl, things I have to do at the Super Bowl. I don’t want to rush it. I think it’s not something that’s imminent. So just taking it day by day.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had previously stated that Cooper’s contract was his No. 2 priority behind a multi-year extension for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I love Dallas. I feel like it’s home,” Cooper said. “I want to live there for a long time.”

