Jourdan Lewis Announces Change Involving Dallas Cowboys [LOOK]

Jourdan Lewis officially is rocking new (old) digits.

Reported earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback took to Twiter on Friday to confirm his jersey number change from No. 27 to No. 26 for the 2020 NFL season.

Lewis rocked No. 26 during his collegiate career at Michigan, where he was two-time first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. He assumed No. 27 when he arrived in Dallas in 2017 as a third-round draft pick.

Lewis becomes the 20th player in franchise history to don No. 26. Two different players — defensive backs Josh Jones and Donovan Olumba — wore it last season, and running back Darius Jackson before that, in 2018.

Fans may remember DB Michael Downs as the most notable Cowboy to own No. 26, which he did from 1981-88. Former RB Preston Pearson (1975-1980), DB Kevin Smith (1992-99), and DB Ken Hamlin (2007-09) also registered with the number.

Entering his age-25 campaign, his fourth as a pro, Lewis is due for a significant uptick in activity after playing just 589 defensive snaps (55 percent) across 16 appearances in 2019, when he notched two interceptions and 51 combined tackles. The Cowboys are likely to lose star corner Byron Jones in free agency, and CBs Anthony Brown and C.J. Goodwin are currently unsigned, as well.

Assuming the team parts with Jones, Lewis would tentatively be penciled in as a starter opposite Chidobe Awuzie. Though, Dallas — led by a new staff, including DB coaches Maurice Linguist and Al Harris — is expected to target secondary help in April’s draft, possibly using their 17th overall selection to fortify the position.

Cowboys ‘Ideal’ Landing Spot for Former First-Round CB

In less than a month, the Cowboys‘ back end will undergo wholesale changes, beginning with the probable free-agent defections of Jones and starting safety Jeff Heath, among others.

To offset their potential losses, the club should add an influx of fresh blood, be it on the open market or through the draft — or both. And Bleacher Report picked an “ideal” candidate to kick off the transfusion: Vikings CB Trae Waynes.

Chosen with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Waynes put a bow atop his rookie contract in 2019 with 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception across 14 starts. He was inactive for Minnesota’s Week 10 win over Dallas.

Inconsistent in coverage despite a solid 6-foot build and blazing 4.31 speed, he has totaled 247 career tackles, 42 pass deflections and seven picks over five professional seasons.

