Daytona 500 Rain Delay 2020: Start Time & Weather Updates

The Daytona 500 is delayed as the rain has poured onto the track just after the start of the race. The race was slated to start at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox but was delayed before the drivers were able to complete 20 laps before NASCAR once again halted the action. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the early leader with 180 laps remaining in the race.

NASCAR is hoping the rain will stop which would allow the staff to dry the track to run the race tonight. If the rain does not stop, the race would likely be pushed back to Monday, February 17. Daytona International Speedway is no stranger to rain delays in either as the race has a history of running into unfortunate weather. There is a lot at stake in the race as NASCAR announced that the 2020 Daytona 500 has the largest purse in the history of the sport.

“The Daytona 500 is more than just the season-opening race,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in the press release. “It’s a life-changing event for the winner, whose name will join the legends of this sport. Fans will pack the state-of-the-art motorsports venue, and millions will watch on television. And the reason is simple: The Daytona 500 is one of the premier events in all of sports, and now has the richest purse in history.”

NASCAR Has Not Announced a New Start Time for the Daytona 500

NASCAR has yet to announce when the Daytona 500 will resume as rain continues to fall on the speedway. If the rain ends, the race could be resumed under the lights which would alter the plans of many teams given it was projected to be an afternoon contest.

“Big rain at Daytona. Thankfully they also have big lights at Daytona. Red flag after 20 laps,” ESPN’s Ryan McGee tweeted.