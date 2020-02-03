Carson Wentz Reveals Goals for Next Year in Epic Instagram Post

Carson Wentz was enjoying Super Bowl Sunday like everyone else, on his couch with good friends. But the Eagles quarterback has his sights set on bigger goals next year.

Wentz, who played in his first playoff game in January, posted a laser-focused message to Eagles fans on Instagram. The former No. 2 overall pick fully expects to be playing in next year’s Super Bowl and he indicated that Feb. 7, 2021 will be a “work day” for him. Of course, the Eagles won Super Bowl LII with Nick Foles under center and it has haunted Wentz ever since.

Wentz wrote: Sights set on today being a workday for me next year. But for now, good luck to both these teams! #flyeaglesfly #hungry

The 27-year-old set a slew of records in 2019, including setting the franchise’s single-season mark for completions (388) and passing yards (4,039) while becoming the first Eagles quarterback to throw at least one touchdown pass in each of the team’s 16 regular-season games. Wentz also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards without a single wide receiver reaching 500 yards receiving.

Unfortunately, the signal-caller suffered a season-ending concussion on Jan. 5 during a playoff loss to Seattle. It was his first postseason start and a game he had been looking forward to for three years.

Eagles Records Carson Wentz holds: – Completions by a Rookie (379)

– Passing Yards by a Rookie (3782)

– Passing TDs by a Rookie (16)

– Passing TDs (33)

– Completions in a season (381)

– Passing Yards in a season (4,039)

– Consecutive games with a pass TD (19 games) — Let The Bronco Buck (@LTBBCommunity) December 30, 2019

“I’m excited. Just how grateful I am to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz said prior to his playoff debut. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped or the opportunity.”

Zach Ertz Says What Every Eagles Fan Was Thinking

Zach Ertz has long been a fan favorite in Philadelphia due to his unbelievable relationship with his wife, Julie, and his record-setting performances on the field. He is one of the undisputed leaders in the Eagles’ locker room. On Sunday, the tight end expressed regret for not playing in Super Bowl LIV.

Ertz posted six words on Twitter. They were concise and perfect.

Not playing in this game hurts — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 2, 2020

Ertz said: “Not playing in this game hurts.”

Ertz made the most of his only Super Bowl appearance in the Eagles’ epic 41-33 victory over the mighty New England Patriots. Ertz made seven catches for 67 yards and the game-winning touchdown, a pass he leaped over Devin McCourty to haul in late in the fourth quarter.

The catch was reviewed by officials, due to the ball hitting the ground and bouncing up, but it remained a score. It was a crazy few minutes for both Ertz and Eagles fans all around the country.

“If they would’ve overturned that, I don’t know what would’ve happened to the city of Philadelphia,” Ertz after that game.

