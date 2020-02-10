Jalen Mills Posts Cryptic Message about Eagles Future

Social media posts can be interpreted — and misinterpreted — in completely different ways. They are the modern-day versions of Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.

Jalen Mills had Eagles fans trying to read the tea leaves on Sunday when he put up a picture of himself with his head down and stated: “I feel like it’s timing with everything.”

Mills is a free agent and there have been no talks about a contract extension on the horizon, although NFL teams can’t technically start negotiating with players until March 16. The 25-year-old was arguably the Eagles’ best cornerback in 2019 and the guess is Philadelphia would bring him back on a team-friendly deal. Not so fast — apparently.

I feel like it’s timing with everything pic.twitter.com/XZ3UpWD97C — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) February 9, 2020

Mills recorded 41 tackles, one interception and seven pass break-ups last season in nine games. Remember, the LSU product sat out the first six weeks as he recovered from a foot sprain while battling ankle and elbow injuries all year.

While no one will ever confuse Mills for a true shut-down corner, he clearly has shown a knack for making big plays and mans a position low on depth and talent on the Eagles’ roster. It might be in their best interest to lock him up to a contract extension sooner rather than later.

“I’m not trying to be a superhero. I’m not trying to make any kind of amazing plays,” Mills told The Inquirer last October upon returning from injury. “Whatever [defensive coordinator Jim] Schwartz calls, line up and do my job, compete like my teammates and coaches know I can.”

Is Darius Slay Ready to Leave Detroit?

One of the biggest names linked to the Eagles at last year’s trade deadline was Darius Slay. The Lions cornerback has earned the nickname “Big Play” over the years and has mostly backed it up.

The former second-round pick has 19 carer interceptions while qualifying for three Pro Bowls. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 after finishing the year with a league-high eight picks and 26 pass break-ups.

He’s a stud but the asking price is high. The Lions will either have to make him the highest-paid cornerback in football or look to move him. Slay is due to hit free agency in 2021 and doesn’t appear willing to give Detroit any kind of hometown discount.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is the current benchmark at cornerback as he makes $15.1 million per year. Slay wants that kind of money. When a Lions fan tweeted that Detroit should offer no more than four years at $32 million, Slay wasn’t amused. He made it clear that was too low of an offer.

I will for sure leave lol https://t.co/XurFCyoLeA — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 10, 2020

Slay expressed his feelings about free agency earlier this month at the Super Bowl. He told reporters his desire was to stay in Detroit but he has no problem moving on if the financials don’t match up.

“If they give me the contract, I’ll be blessed and fortunate enough for it,” Slay said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Like I say, I always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion. But if it don’t happen, it’s cool. I’ll be all right. Like I said, if I don’t, somebody will be getting a great player.”

Could that somebody be the Philadelphia Eagles? It could be a perfect marriage.

Lol fool u crazy😂😂😂 better check my tape!!! https://t.co/huEwoBCzir — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 10, 2020

