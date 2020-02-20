Eagles May Bring Back Veteran LT, Sign Speedy WR from Tampa

The Eagles need to get younger at multiple positions, including left tackle. Luckily, they addressed that vital job in last year’s draft.

When GM Howie Roseman selected Andre Dillard in the first round (22nd overall) — and they traded up to grab the Washington State stud tackle — it was assumed that Jason Peters’ storied career was over in Philadelphia. After 16 amazing seasons, the future Hall-of-Fame left tackle would probably retire after the 2019 season.

Not so fast. Peters expressed a strong desire to return in 2020 and make another Super Bowl run. Would the Eagles seriously consider bringing him back? One well-respected website certainly thinks so.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peters might be back in midnight green next year. The move wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world, especially if the Eagles got the 38-year-old back on a team-friendly deal at one year for $9 million. Here is what Pro Football Focus wrote:

48. T JASON PETERS – PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Projected contract: 1 year, $9 million ($8.5 million guaranteed) Jason Peters’ injury history and age is only going to garner him a one-year deal this March, but he was still the sixth highest-graded tackle in the NFL this past season. In pass-protection, specifically, Peters was fourth in PFF grade. The Eagles took Andre Dillard in the first round of the NFL Draft last season, but it might be best to give him another year to develop and sub in when needed considering Peters is still blocking at a high level.

Peters Could Stunt Dillard’s Growth, Does It Matter?

The biggest issue with bringing Jason Peters back into the nest is it could stunt Andre Dillard’s growth and development.

The Eagles clearly view Dillard as their future franchise left tackle, so why let him lose valuable snaps on the bench for another year?

The flip side is that Dillard could soak up Peters’ knowledge in a mentorship kind of role. It’s not a cut and dry situation. His skeptics will point out that Peters is in severe decline. He often had to be taken out of games due to injury or physical conditioning concerns in 2019 while missing three games.

Peters left a game versus Detroit with a stomach illness, then battled knee and groin injuries throughout the year. He was also flagged for six false start penalties, some in key spots.

Philadelphia #Eagles left tackle Jason Peters says he's not retiring, plans to play next year and graded better than LTs that made the Pro Bowl:

Still, Peters was ranked as the sixth highest-graded tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2019 while excelling in pass protection. Peters hyped up his own worth with an end-of-year exchange with reporters.

“If you want it to be the end for me, you got another thing coming, I’ve got juice in the tank,” the nine-time Pro Bowler told 97.3 ESPN’s Geoff Mosher. “I definitely want to come back and play.”

Eagles Rumored in Mix for 2 Other Intriguing Free Agents

Pro Football Focus also predicted two more possible free-agent signings for the Eagles in 2020. Both play positions of huge need.

The first player was ranked No. 29 in PFF’s list of the Top 50 Free Agents: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The long-time Packers safety spent last year in Chicago after playing half a season in Washington. He allowed just one first down and intercepted two passes in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

Clinton-Dix, who lobbied for the Eagles to draft him in 2014, could fill in nicely for Rodney McLeod if the team lets the safety walk in free agency. He would likely command $9.75 million per year.

Baker Mayfield and the #Browns offense were mic'd up when Jarvis Landry threw a 63-yard bomb pass to Breshad Perriman.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman has been linked to the Eagles by both Pro Football Focus and ESPN. The former first-round pick has built a reputation on having some of the best hands in the league and dropped only one pass on 90 targets in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

While a hamstring injury caused him to miss the NFL Combine in 2016, he was clocked at an unofficial 4.19 and 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2015. The 26-year-old has racked up 95 catches for 1,561 yards and 11 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

