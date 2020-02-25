Eagles Linked to 5 Fast Wide Receivers at NFL Combine

Everyone has an opinion on what the Eagles should do in April’s draft. Most of those start and end with the wide receiver position.

Philadelphia has to infuse their roster with youth at the most important skill position for a quarterback. Carson Wentz is in his prime and not getting any younger. Unfortunately, he severely lacks talent at wide receiver.

The Eagles are reportedly looking at drafting a playmaker in the first round and some names have finally surfaced. According to SportsRadio 94WIP, the team has met with five different college receivers at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis: K.J. Hamler, K.J. Hill, Justin Jefferson, Jauan Jennings, Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs is the one name that has generated the most buzz around town. He’s been compared to a “Ferrari that operated in a Honda car lot” and has openly stated that he intends to break John Ross’ record. That means Ruggs expects to shatter 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Henry Ruggs III is a Ferrari that operated in a Honda car lot weekly. He moves at a different tempo than his surroundings and makes everyone else look as if they’re moving in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/PiuzTCe3J1 — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 24, 2020

“My goal is to be the fastest ever. I feel pretty good about it. I’m confident. I’ve been working on my starts and I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Ruggs told reporters. “Overall, like I said, I’m a playmaker so if I’ve got the ball in my hands I want to do the best thing I can do to help my team out.”

"My goal is to be the fastest ever." – Henry Ruggs says he plans to break a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash pic.twitter.com/GGsEtl37rA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 25, 2020

Penn State WR Wants to Play for Philadelphia

K.J. Hamler is another name to watch at the NFL Combine. The Penn State speedster recently tweaked his hamstring so he won’t be able to run the 40-yard dash. He was expected to be the second-fastest receiver there, right behind Henry Ruggs III.

Hamler is good friends with fellow Penn State alum Miles Sanders and talks often to the Eagles running back. The 20-year-old is expected to officially meet with Philadelphia on Wednesday and has openly lobbied for playing alongside DeSean Jackson. Hamler considers Jackson a role model and has patterned his game after the Eagles burner.

“Most definitely DeSean Jackson,” Hamler told reporters when asked who he modeled his game after, as transcribed by PennLive. “He’s been [one of] the players I’ve been watching since I was younger. I watched him, I watched Steve Smith, who played with the Carolina Panthers back in the day, so those two people are the main guys I really watch.”

Penn State WR K.J. Hamler models his game after DeSean, is best friends with Miles Sanders, talks with Sanders about becoming an Eagle, and is set to meet with Philadelphia tomorrow. 👀 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Mf86DaPRVZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 25, 2020

K.J. Hill Met with Eagles at Senior Bowl

The Eagles reportedly met with K.J. Hill in late January at the Senior Bowl in Alabama. The Ohio State product was the breakout star at Senior Bowl practices and drew favorable comparisons to Redskins receiver Terry McLaurin, his former teammate at Ohio State.

Hill tallied 57 receptions for 636 yards during his senior season and hauled in a career-high 10 touchdowns through 14 games. He was one of the highest-rated players at the Senior Bowl, according to Pro Football Focus, and “created separation with ease and made his competition look foolish in the process.” At 6-foot and 192 pounds, Hill has nice size on the outside and could slide right into the Eagles’ starting lineup.

KJ Hill says he has met with the #Eagles and thought he had a great meeting. They had him memorize plays. Says he models his game after Jarvis Landry pic.twitter.com/Idd20uzHwa — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 25, 2020

