Ravens Send Awesome Eric Weddle Tributes After Retirement

The NFL lost an amazing figure this week with the news that Eric Weddle, former safety of the Baltimore Ravens, would be hanging up his cleats.

Always full of personality, Weddle was a guy who never shied away from cameras and microphones during his time in the league, and that endeared him to the fans at every pro stop he made. Baltimore was no exception to that rule whatsoever.

After Weddle revealed his decision on the internet, the Ravens wasted little time in reaching out and giving him some serious love. First, they started with handing out a Twitter message.

Congratulations on a fantastic career, @weddlesbeard. The NFL will miss you. pic.twitter.com/3cngEWsGyi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 6, 2020

After that, the team showed off one of Weddle’s best press conferences in which the player with the big personality made quite an entrance that all media and fans would remember.

Enjoy the ice cream, @weddlesbeard. 🍨 We'll forever enjoy those amazing press conferences. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RPxU4jwy1I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 6, 2020

Now that Weddle is retired, he likely has plenty of tine to enjoy ice cream or anything else he wants. Always classy with his time to the media, it’s nice to see him get his due from a team which counted on him for some solid results for a few seasons.

Also nice to see the Ravens rolling out the red carpet for Weddle and giving him the love he deserves following the end of his NFL career.

Eric Weddle’s Stats With Ravens

Weddle was a solid player during his time in the league, and while he might not be exclusively known as a Ravens player only, he did some great work there as well on the field.

It’s clear Weddle made a big impact on the league wherever he went, and Baltimore was no exception to that rule whatsoever. From 2016-2018 with the Ravens, Weddle put up some solid numbers, racking up 220 tackles, 3 sacks and 10 interceptions. As a whole, Weddle finished his NFL career with 467 tackles and 29 interceptions, which were stellar numbers. Before his stops with the Ravens, Weddle played with the Los Angeles Chargers and after, the Los Angeles Rams. In both stops, Weddle was just as good.

Weddle will be remembered as one of the more solid players in the league at his position given these stats and the impact he made on the game. He was a safety who was truthfully everywhere and played well at every stop he made.

John Harbaugh Congratulates Eric Weddle

If there is one person who would know what Weddle meant to the Ravens community at large, it is Harbaugh, who served as his coach. Following Weddle’s decision to retire from the league, Harbaugh revealed a classy statement thanking Weddle for his time and wishing him the best in his next step.

“A joy to coach and now a lifelong friend.” Coach Harbaugh congratulates @weddlesbeard on a great career. pic.twitter.com/o9qMi4tIpJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 7, 2020

Harbaugh is one of the classier coaches in the league and a guy who understands how to deal with players. It’s the reason plenty of his players revere him so much in the end, and that is likely the case with Weddle as well.

Nice to see the outpouring of love from the coach and the team to Weddle.

