Guarding Bradley Beal “Not the Nicest Experience,” Says Former Teammate

Bradley Beal continues to ball. He’s scored 25 or more points in each of his last 11 games, which is the longest stretch since Bernard King back in 1991.

Former teammate Tomas Satoransky, who spent significant time guarding Beal during the Wizards’ win over the Bulls on Tuesday, described the job of covering Beal.

“Not the nicest experience,” Satoransky told Heavy.com and other media members in attendance. “No, I know Brad. He’s one of the toughest guys to guard in the league.

“You know that he is going to do the step-back, but he is just so athletic with it and he elevates when he shoots so high, so all you can do is contest it as best as you can and hope that he is going to miss. And today he was really efficient. He had a good game.”

Beal is averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He’s the only player in NBA history who’s averaging over 28.0 points per game to not make the All-Star team.

“He just wants to keep building our team and keep playing the right way and keep helping our young guys get better,” Coach Scott Brook recently told Heavy.com and other media members. “It would have been nice to be rewarded for that. I mean the players voted too, so I look at the players.”

Jerome Robinson Proving to be a Nice Pickup

Jerome Robinson was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He was selected by the Clippers, just two picks after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While he may never be on track to be the star-in-the-making that SGA is, Robinson is in a place where he can grow his game and carve out a significant NBA career.

Robinson has appeared in two games for the Wizards since being traded to Washington. He’s seen 49 minutes for the club, scoring nine points while adding 11 rebounds.

“His numbers are pretty good [with] the minutes he did get,” Brooks said of Robinson. “…The only way you get better [and] the only way you know as a coach, you have to see it. I see some of the good things that he does. He has quick reactions. That’s how you get stops. That’s how you can stay in front of guards, and he has good size, good athleticism. He rebounds the ball well. Nine rebounds, that spot is outstanding.”

Wizards Thinking Playoffs?

The Wizards pass the Bulls in the standings, just 3.5 back of the Magic for the 8th seed in the East after the win.#RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/rBuC2cVwg5 — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 12, 2020

The Wizards are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference after their win over the Bulls on Tuesday. Washington sits just 3.5 games back of the Magic for the eighth seed in the conference.

Whichever team claims the eighth seed will likely face the Milwaukee Bucks int he first round. That’ll likely result in a four-game sweep or if an opponent is lucky, a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep. As far as the teams currently in contention for that slot, the Wizards have to be the most entertaining squad. Do we really want to see Orlando slog through four playoff losses in April? Is watching the Bulls and the team’s funky, ever-changing rotation that much better?

Washington—with its festive, explosive offensive game—would be the best option from an entertainment standpoint. Add in the fact that the Wizards hoist the best player of the bunch in Bradley Beal, and it’s easy to see why the franchise would be the league’s best option for the eighth spot in the conference.