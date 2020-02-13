How Damian Lillard’s Injury Impacts 3-Point Shooting Contest Odds

Damian Lillard injured his groin recently, leading him to bow out of the NBA’s 3-point contest as well as the All-Star game. His replacement for both events: Devin Booker.

Booker is having his most efficient year overall, though he’s shooting right around right around his career average from deep (35.8% this season). He’s scoring 26.4 points per game for the 22-33 Phoenix Suns.

How Oddsmakers are Handicapping the 3-Points Contest

Oddsmakers pegged Duncan Robinson as the favorite to win the 3-point contest both before and after Lillard’s injury, though it’s no Slam dunk. His odds of +375 remain unchanged after the injury.

Two players (Joe Harris, Davis Bertans) saw their odds get better with oddsmakers believing they had less of a chance to win against Booker vs. Lillard.

Three players’ odds (Buddy Hield, Zach Lavine, Devonte’ Graham) got worse, meaning oddsmakers believed they had a better chance against Lillard than they do against Booker. Trae Young’s odds remain the same with only Robinson perceived as having a better chance at winning the event.

Before Injury After Duncan Robinson +375 +375 Joe Harris +400 +450 Davis Bertans +400 +450 Devonte’ Graham +1200 +1100 Trae Young +400 +400 Buddy Hield +600 +550 Zach LaVine +1200 +1000 Damian Lillard +400 Devin Booker +550 Odds per Bovada

How Have the Players Performed?

3-Point Shooting This season (%) Career (%) Duncan Robinson 43.8 42.7 Joe Harris 40.8 42.3 Davis Bertans 42.4 41.0 Devonte’ Graham 38.8 39.4 Trae Young 36.9 34.6 Buddy Hield 38.5 41.0 Zach LaVine 38.5 37.7 Devin Booker 35.8 35.5

Changes in Format

The three-point contest will contain a new wrinkle. There will be a pair of extra shots, with one location at the top of the key to the left and one to the right, as shown in this diagram. Those two basketballs, which will be green, will be worth three points apiece.

Who Will Win?

I’m not putting money against Davis Bertans. For those who have been watching the Wizards all season (like myself), witnessing the power forward take down the contest would not be surprising.

Bertans, who arrived in Washington as a result of Marcus Morris backing out a verbal agreement with the Spurs, is a competitor. He’s not the type of guy who is just happy to be in Chicago for the event; he wants to win it. The 27-year-old was asked about the possibility of playing in the 3-point contest last month (prior to getting the official invite) and was asked by The Athletic’s Fred Katz if he would do it. Bertans said he would and that he would “probably win” the event.

Wizards coach Scott Brook believes a perfect score is a real possibility.

“I think he wins it. Yeah, he has an effortless stroke and I think it’s also a stamina issue. And I think he’s as good of a shooter (as) I’ve ever been around and he has the range and he doesn’t jump high on his jump shot,” Brook said.

Brook has coached two All-Star games and he’s seen the type of activities players can get into. He’d bank on Bertans getting some rest the night before.

“You know what?” Brooks added. “He’s probably gonna stay in the night before, as well. … I’ve coached two (All-Star Games), and there’s a lot of activities. The rested team usually wins.”