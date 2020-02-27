Jalen Hurts 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

As a graduate transfer, Hurts found his way to Oklahoma, replacing former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray at QB for the Sooners. During his time at OU, Hurts showed vast improvement as a passer, shattering his previous career highs in touchdowns and yards, on his way to being named a Heisman finalist. He also remained a menace on the ground, rushing for 1,000+ yards. His 20 rushing touchdowns ranked 10th in the nation. A lot of people still tend to question Hurts’ passing ability, but his leap from the beginning of his career to

day is extremely promising. He reminds me of Dak Prescott as a prospect. Before Prescott was on the verge of a $100M+ contract, he was a draft prospect whose questionable throwing ability led many to question if he would need to change positions in the NFL. Much like Prescott, Hurts’ leadership and dual-threat abilities should allow him time to continue to grow as a passer, while still producing on the gridiron