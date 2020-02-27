Jalen Hurts 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

-
2020 NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Hurts
- Pos: QB
Pos Rank: 5
Top-50 Big Board Rank: NR
- College: Oklahoma
- Class: Senior
Measurements
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 222 lbs.
- Arms: 31 3/4”
- Hands: 9 3/4”
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: —
- 3 Cone Drill: —
- Vertical: —
- Broad Jump: —
- Bench Press: —
Prospect Bio
Jalen Hurts was a highly sought after high school recruit, ranking as the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in his class. Hurts chose to take his talents to Alabama, where he eventually beat out former five-star Blake Barnett amongst others for the starting job. In Hurts’ true freshman season, he dominated, tossing 23 touchdowns to just nine interceptions while nearly eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Hurts’ success helped lead Bama to the National Championship game. Hurts would double down in his sophomore campaign, once again leading his team to the big game. However, struggles in the passing game led to Hurts being benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of what would prove to be a comeback victory for the Tide, and eventually spell the end of Hurts’ career at Alabama. Hurts remained at Bama for another season, serving in mostly a reserve role for his junior year.
- As a graduate transfer, Hurts found his way to Oklahoma, replacing former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray at QB for the Sooners. During his time at OU, Hurts showed vast improvement as a passer, shattering his previous career highs in touchdowns and yards, on his way to being named a Heisman finalist. He also remained a menace on the ground, rushing for 1,000+ yards. His 20 rushing touchdowns ranked 10th in the nation. A lot of people still tend to question Hurts’ passing ability, but his leap from the beginning of his career to current day is extremely promising. He reminds me of Dak Prescott as a prospect. Before Prescott was on the verge of a $100M+ contract, he was a draft prospect whose questionable throwing ability led many to question if he would need to change positions in the NFL. Much like Prescott, Hurts’ leadership and dual-threat abilities should allow him time to continue to grow as a passer, while still producing on the gridiron
Prospect Overview
- Strengths:
- Arguably the best leader in the entire draft
- Has won everywhere he’s been
- Shows extreme poise under pressure
- Moment’s never too big
- Dominant runner, with frame to carry workload
- Continuously improved as a passer
- Doesn’t turn the ball over in the passing game
- Above average arm strength
- Weaknesses:
- Worked in offenses that manufactured completions
- Drops eyes at pressure
- Questionable accuracy
- Slow to work through progressions
- Quick to leave the pocket
- Struggled to hit the deep ball in stride
Collegiate Stats
Passing
|Year
|’16 – Bama
|’17 – Bama
|’18 – Bama
|’19 – OU
|Career
|Games
|15
|14
|13
|14
|56
|Cmp
|240
|154
|51
|237
|682
|Att
|382
|255
|70
|340
|1,047
|Pct
|62.8
|60.4
|72.9
|69.7
|65.1
|Yds
|2,780
|2,081
|765
|3,851
|9,477
|Y/A
|7.3
|8.2
|10.9
|11.3
|9.1
|TDs
|23
|17
|8
|32
|80
|INT
|9
|1
|2
|8
|20
|Rate
|139.1
|150.2
|196.7
|191.2
|162.6
- Rushing
|Year
|’16 – Bama
|’17 – Bama
|’18 – Bama
|’19 – OU
|Career
|Games
|15
|14
|13
|14
|56
|Att
|191
|154
|36
|233
|614
|Yds
|954
|855
|167
|1,029
|3,274
|Avg
|5.0
|5.6
|4.6
|5.6
|5.3
|TDs
|13
|8
|2
|20
|43
* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference
Draft Projection
- Round 2 – Round 4

NFL Comparison(s)
- Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys)