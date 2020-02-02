Kiara Mia Predicted Jimmy Garoppolo’s Super Bowl Run After Date

Jimmy Garoppolo does not appear to have a girlfriend but made headlines in 2018 when he was spotted on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia. Things did not progress much further than their first date, but Mia still speaks highly of Garoppolo. After the Niners reached the Super Bowl, Mia took credit for the team’s success claiming she predicted their impressive run.

“Told Y’all they were gonna make it to Super Bowl,” Mia said in an Instagram Story, per SportsGossip.com.

This is not the first time Mia has taken credit for Garoppolo and the Niners’ success. Mia predicted a 49ers Super Bowl run during a December interview with TMZ.

“I declared that they were going to make it to the Super Bowl,” Mia told TMZ. “He’s phenomenal, he’s talented, he’s a born star!”

Mia is taking credit, but some fans also blamed her after Garoppolo sustained a serious injury in 2018. While Mia agreed the injury was unfortunate, she found the claims a bit foolish.

“I’m impressed that people look at me as a god,” Mia explained to TMZ in 2018. “Like, only God has the power to, like, control someone’s journey in life. So, I’m flattered people think I have that much power in my life to control somebody’s life!”

Mia also predicted Garoppolo’s Super Bowl run in 2018, but she was a year early.

“And honestly we’re friends,” Mia told TMZ. “But on that note, let me tell you this much. I’ve never been a fan of football, I’m officially a fan of football. And I can promise the 49ers that they will make the Super Bowl and win because everything I touch turns to gold.”

Jimmy G Was Surprised About the Attention His Kate With Kiara Received

Jimmy Garoppolo Takes Porn Star Kiara Mia On Date | TMZ Sports49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo definitely appreciates a woman with experience … because he went on a dinner date Wednesday night — with one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Kiara Mia!!! SUBSCRIBE — http://po.st/TMZSportsSubscribe About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB and more! Subscribe to TMZ Sports on YouTube for the latest news, exclusive interviews, clips from TMZ Sports on FS1 and videos of your favorite athletes and celebs. Need More TMZ? TMZ Sports Website: http://po.st/TMZSportsWebsite LIKE TMZ Sports on Facebook!http://po.st/TMZSportsLike FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://po.st/TMZFollow FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://po.st/TMZInsta TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://po.st/TMZOnAir TMZ is on iOS! http://po.st/TMZiOS TMZ is on Android! http://po.st/TMZonAndroid Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://po.st/TMZTip Check out TMZ, TMZ Live, and toofab! TMZ: http://po.st/TMZWebsite Subscribe! TMZ: http://po.st/TMZSubscribe TMZ Live: http://po.st/TMZLiveWebsite Subscribe! TMZ Live: http://po.st/TMZLiveSubscribe Toofab: http://po.st/toofabWebsite Subscribe! toofab: http://po.st/toofabSubscribe https://www.youtube.com/c/tmzsports 2018-07-19T14:15:01.000Z

After Garoppolo’s date with Mia made national news, the Niners quarterback answered questions about his personal life. Garoppolo admitted to being surprised that so many people were interested in the date.

“I’ve never been very big on being really public with things — even social media,” Garoppolo said, per SF Gate. “I’m not out there a ton. But my life is looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said: It is a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride.”

Garoppolo Does Not Appear to Have a Girlfriend Heading Into the Super Bowl

Kiara Mia Speaks On Date With Jimmy G! | TMZ LiveJimmy Garoppolo and his 49ers are now destined to win the Super Bowl, because porn star Kiara Mia says everything she touches turns to gold. SUBSCRIBE: http://po.st/TMZLiveSubscribe About TMZ Live: Subscribe to the TMZLive YouTube channel for new clips Monday-Friday at 1pm, 3pm, 6pm (PST). TMZ Live blends elements of the TMZ website with TV for a global conversation that starts in the newsroom and involves viewers from all over the world via skype, phone and twitter. Join Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and the rest of the TMZ staff as hot topics and breaking news are argued. Celebrities come in to talk about breaking stories, especially those in which they are involved. Want to be on TMZ Live? Call: (855) TMZ-LIVE Facebook Message: @TMZLive Skype: skypetmzlive@tmz.com Need More TMZ LIVE? TMZ Live Website: po.st/TMZLiveWebsite LIKE TMZ Live on Facebook! http://po.st/LikeTMZLive FOLLOW TMZ Live on Twitter! http://po.st/followTMZLive FOLLOW TMZ Live on Instagram! http://po.st/TMZLiveIG TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://po.st/TMZOnAir TMZ is on iOS! http://po.st/TMZiOS TMZ is on Android! http://po.st/TMZonAndroid Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://po.st/TMZTip Check out TMZ, TMZ Sports and toofab! TMZ: po.st/TMZWebsite Subscribe! TMZ: http://po.st/TMZSubscribe TMZ Sports: http://po.st/TMZSportsWebsite Subscribe! TMZ Sports: http://po.st/TMZSportsSubscribe Toofab: http://po.st/toofabWebsite Subscribe! toofab: http://po.st/toofabSubscribe https://www.youtube.com/c/TMZLive 2018-07-24T16:30:01.000Z

Throughout his career, Garoppolo has been linked to a few different people, but the Niners quarterback does not appear to be in a serious relationship heading into the Super Bowl. Garoppolo’s childhood friend Neal Zeman spoke with The Mercury News about the quarterback’s popularity off the field.

“It’s another one of those overblown things,” Zeman noted to The Mercury News. “He’s focused on football, not trying to settle down. He’s always been kind of single for the most part. My joke has always been, he doesn’t have a girlfriend, he has all the girlfriends.”

During the playoffs, rumors linked Garoppolo to a Sacramento woman who works in the bottle service industry but there is little evidence that shows the two are an item.

With the amount of scrutiny Garoppolo has received in the past, the Niners quarterback is likely to continue keeping his dating life close to his vest. John Wurm, Garoppolo’s college teammate at Eastern Illinois, admitted in a 2018 Bleacher Report interview that he has not seen his friend in a serious relationship.

“And, obviously, he got the girl attraction,” Wurm noted to Bleacher Report. “It was ridiculous. Jim never led a girl on, though, or dated a girl.”