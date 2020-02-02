Tyreek Hill Contract: Chiefs Star Was One of the Best Bargains in 2019

Kansas City Chiefs superstar wideout Tyreek Hill is one of the few must-watch playmakers in the NFL. Yet, despite his box-office appeal, Hill had been operating on a late-round rookie contract for the majority of his professional career.

Kansas City decided to reward their speedster by doling out the big bucks to Hill prior to this year. However, with certain pay increases, bonuses, and raises not kicking in until next season, the Chiefs once again got a dominant talent for pennies on the dollar in 2019.

Breaking Down Tyreek Hill’s Current Contract

The Chiefs inked Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2019 regular season. With the new deal, Hill received a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.5 million guaranteed throughout the contract.

Per Chiefs.com Hill was grateful upon signing the deal, praising Kansas City’s organization and die-hard fans.

“Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

How Much Did Tyreek Hill Make in 2019?

Prior to re-upping with Kansas City, Hill was operating on his rookie contract, a fifth-round rookie contract at that. Because the new deal is an extension, the majority of Hill’s added money doesn’t kick in until the start of the 2020 season.

This means that in 2019, Hill carried a base salary of just $720,000. All in all, with signing and workout bonuses Hill’s contract this season earned him just slightly over $2 million ($2,197,000 to be exact).

How Does Hill’s Contract Compare to the Other Elite WRs?

Hill was the 67th highest-paid wide receiver this year. That type of budget for a star player such as Hill is blatantly one of, if not the best returns on investment a franchise could have had on a single player this past season. Despite being hampered by injuries for the better part of the 2019 regular season, Hill managed to tie the second-best receiving TD campaign of his now four-year pro career.

Oddly enough, the highest-paid wide receiver in football this season happens to be a fellow Chiefs teammate of Hill’s, Sammy Watkins. Watkins earned $19.2M in 2019, despite being held scoreless in all but one regular-season game.

With that said, Hill’s salary jumps up exponentially heading into 2020. In return, his placement amongst the highest-paid wideouts in football does as well. For Hill’s full contract, he will make an average yearly salary of $18M, placing him third in the NFL behind just Julio Jones ($22M) and Michael Thomas ($19.25M).

However, the total value of Hill’s contract, due to his deal being just a three-year extension, sits at just $54M, the lowest total value contract amongst the 16 highest-paid wide receivers in football per their yearly salaries.

Yet, with Hill’s contract expiring in 2023, the star wideout will be just 28-years of age, ready to once again cash-in on a massive deal as long as he continues to behave off the field and dominate on the field.

