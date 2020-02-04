Knicks Fire Team President Steve Mills, Eye Masai Ujiri

The New York Knicks are looking for new leadership with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting that the team has parted ways with team president Steve Mills.

New York is parting ways with President Steve Mills, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

GM Scott Perry will continue his role as GM for the foreseeable future, meaning that Perry will navigate the Knicks at the trade deadline.

Who is Next for New York’s Top Post?

The franchise has eyes for Toronto team president Masai Ujiri to oversee the team’s operations. Ujiri is under contract through the 2020-21 season, meaning that the Knicks would likely have to send compensation to the Raptors if they intend to ink the highly-coveted executive.