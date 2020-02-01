Lakers vs. Kings Prediction: Can Lebron Rebound in Sacramento?

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.0-point favorites over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

Los Angeles (36-11) has dropped two straight after an emotional 127-119 home loss to the Blazers on Friday night. It was the first time the Lakers took the floor since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant as Lebron James gave an emotional pregame speech. Los Angeles could not contain Damian Lillard who went off for 48 points with seven triples, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 boards despite being questionable for the game with a sore right shoulder. Keep an eye on Davis’ injury status on short rest. The Lakers are is 6-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Sacramento (18-30) has had a rollercoaster week which started Monday with an improbable 133-129 victory over the Timberwolves where the Kings rallied from a 27-point deficit to win in overtime. Sacramento then lost by 20 to the Thunder on Wednesday before blowing out the Clippers by 21 the following night. De’Aaron Fox poured in a career-high 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting against Los Angeles. Fox averaged 22.8 points and 7.6 assists in January and has emerged into a legitimate scoring threat. Buddy Hield has also been hot from the outside and has more 22-of-44 from the 3-point line over his last four games.

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles a 66.7% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Saturday matchup between the Lakers and Kings.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the top picks, latest odds, and more!

Lakers vs. Kings Game Details

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California)

TV:Spectrum SportsNet, NBCS California

Spread: Lakers -6

Total: 224.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Lakers

SG Alex Caruso (neck) questionable

Kings

C Richaun Holmes (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out PF Marvin Bagley III (foot) out

Betting Trends

Lakers are 36-11 SU and 24-22-1 ATS this season

Kings are 18-30 SU and 23-24-1 ATS this season

Under is 24-23 in Lakers games this season

Over is 25-23 in Kings games this season

Analysis & Pick

The emotional rollercoaster continues for the Lakers. One night after an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles gets right back to work. The initial line movement here favors the home team as Sacramento has dropped from +7 to +6 in the early betting markets.

Lebron James will be shouldering the load for the Lakers, but he’s been getting some help from the supporting cast. Kyle Kuzma had 17 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds against the Blazers.

The Lakers have owned this series, winning three straight and six of the past eight. Their record in the second game of back-to-backs is surprising, but it’s a trend we will be following here. Especially since Frank Vogel played all 13 active players on his roster on Friday. Los Angeles is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS with no rest this season. Lebron and company bounce back strong.

PICK: Lakers -6

READ NEXT: 76ers vs. Celtics Prediction: Embiid Brings Game to Boston

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith