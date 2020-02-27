Lions Free Agency Rumors: 2 Key Starters Potentially Poised to Leave

The Detroit Lions have several players they will be deciding to make moves with in free agency in the coming weeks, and a pair of key in-house free agents might soon be on the move.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and punter Sam Martin could each be poised to hit free agency. As Birkett writes, Glasgow could be the most obvious player who could be moving on, while Martin could be ready to exit as well.

Here’s what Birkett wrote about Glasgow’s next move, which could end up netting him a lot of money and pushing him far outside Detroit’s price range when all is said and done in free agency.

“Glasgow has almost certainly played his last game as a Lion as the team has shown no inclination to make him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL. Glasgow has been a reliable and durable starter over his four-year career, and he has the ability to play all three interior line positions. He should command a contract that pays him $10 million annually or more on the open market.”

As for Martin, Birkett thinks the team could also be heading for a separation with their punter based on what has been said and hinted to in recent weeks.

“Martin agreed to a restructured contract last year, taking less money in exchange for one fewer season that gets him to free agency next month. The Lions appear poised to move on from Martin. Asked what the team told him about their punting situation at the Senior Bowl last month, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann, considered the top punter in this year’s draft, said, “They said, yeah, their punter’s in free agency so as of right now they’re not going to expect him to stay, they’re going to expect to look for a punter until he signs.”

If these moves are made, the Lions would have a pair of other holes that are open to fill. Technically speaking, the Lions could look to the draft to fill both spots, and could be expected to evaluate players at those spots given the potential for need.

Graham Glasgow Might Test Free Agency

Glasgow, one of the better finds from Bob Quinn’s first draft in 2016 with the team, commented himself recently that he could be ready to test free agency, and didn’t provide much of an update when asked about potential negotiations between the Lions and himself.

Lions OL Graham Glasgow said Friday "at this point in time it would be almost dumb not to" test free agency. He said he's "hoping to talk" to the Lions and that he thought a deal might have gotten done already and that he could be back. But he didn't… https://t.co/0CONOaPgPt — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 27, 2019

Glasgow has been one of the more durable, consistent offensive linemen the Lions have featured the last few seasons. While others have gone in and out with injury, Glasgow has been a stable force at two separate positions up front. To that end, it’s interesting the Lions would want to move on and not be motivated to give him a new contract.

The only thing left to see is what happens with Glasgow, and if he will have played his last game in Week 17 for the Lions.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

It might make sense for the Lions to keep him, but it could make more sense for Glasgow to move on at this point in time. It sounds as if with both him and Martin that could be in the cards in the coming days.

